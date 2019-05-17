Robert Downey Jr. shared a video from the ‘Endgame’ set, and it gives a first look of ’13 Reasons Why’ star Katherine Langford

caption Katherine Langford was supposed to play an older version of Tony’s daughter in “Avengers: Endgame.” source Marvel/Disney and Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr. shared a video from the “Avengers: Endgame” set, and it gives fans a glimpse of Katherine Langford, whose role that was cut.

In the video, which documented the moment that Downey Jr. wrapped up his final scene as Tony Stark/Iron Man, the actor said that he had “a lot of feelings,” but he was going to save them for social media. After applause from the surrounding crew members, he went around to give hugs.

In addition to directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo appearing in the footage, which was taken by Jimmy Rich (the driver and assistant to Downy Jr.), you can also see the “13 Reasons Why” star.

caption Katherine Langford’s role in “Avengers: Endgame” was cut. source Robert Downey Jr./Instagram

Read more: A behind-the-scenes video shows Tony Stark and Peter Parker’s emotional ‘Endgame’ reunion, and it includes a heartwarming moment that didn’t make it into the movie

Fans who watched the movie know that Langford’s scenes never appeared in the film, despite her casting being reported by TheWrap in October 2018. Even Langford played coy when asked about her character. In April 2019, she responded to fan questions and wrote, “…” regarding her “Endgame” role.

caption Katherine Langford responded to a fan question about her “Endgame” role. source Katherine Langford/Instagram

Since then, the Russo brothers have revealed that the 23-year-old actress was supposed to play an older version of Tony and Pepper Potts’ daughter, Morgan (who was portrayed by Lexi Rabe).

Speaking to Joshua Horowitz for his podcast called “Happy Sad Confused,” the directors said that Langford’s part was scrapped because test audiences were confused by her scene in the film. She was supposed to appear in a dream sequence after Tony got all the Infinity Stones and snapped his fingers (similar to the scene between Thanos and young Gamora in “Infinity War”).

caption Robert Downey Jr. and Lexi Rabe in “Avengers: Endgame.” source Disney/Marvel

In addition to people finding the scene puzzling, Anthony said that they “didn’t feel an emotional association with the adult version of his daughter. It wasn’t resonating with us on an emotional level, which is why we moved away from it. The intention was that his future daughter forgave him and gave him peace to go.”