Robert Downey Jr. says Tony Stark’s ‘Endgame’ suit was only meant for one last mission

caption Robert Downey Jr. is known for his role as Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. source Marvel Studios

Warning: Spoilers ahead if you didn’t watch “Avengers: Endgame.”

Robert Downey Jr. said Tony Stark’s last Iron Man suit in “Avengers: Endgame” wasn’t built for his character to survive the team’s final mission.

“The last one is not designed to be able to do its job and have you make it past it,” the actor said in a new episode of “Off Camera with Sam Jones.” “So that’s the great, you know, Joseph Campbell mythology of, like, ultimately you go from refusing the call and being a serendipitous hero and by the end you’re willing to give the ultimate sacrifice, your life, despite your family and your groundedness and your desire to not want to do that, so that that community can thrive.”

In the movie, Tony used the power of the six Infinity Stones to snap away Thanos and his army. Because of the power of the stones, he didn’t survive.

During a new episode of “Off Camera with Sam Jones,” the 54-year-old actor said of his Marvel character’s arc, “It’s a complete 180.”

He continued: “It started off with someone who’s absolutely self-centered, has more money than they could ever spend, is spiritually dead, and has no idea that they’re about to go through a crucible that is going to put them in a position to be of service to their community.”

Downey’s superhero, who once described himself as a “genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist,” was introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2008’s “Iron Man.”

Since then, he’s led several films in the “Avengers” franchise. His last appearance as Tony was in “Avengers: Endgame,” in which his character got the Infinity Stones, wielded his own gauntlet, and used it to snap away Thanos and his army. The power of the six stones was too much for Tony to handle, and he died shortly after.

caption Downey and Tom Holland in “Avengers: Endgame.” source Disney/Marvel

The actor told Jones that Tony’s death was likely because of his “Endgame” suit’s shortcomings.

“The last suit he has isn’t even designed for him to be able to survive using it,” Downey said. “The first suit is all about ‘Will this get me and my ego and my precious physical frame out of this cave I’m in and into the desert, where maybe the cavalry can come get me and bring me back to my stupid life?'”

He added: “The last one is not designed to be able to do its job and have you make it past it. So that’s the great, you know, Joseph Campbell mythology of, like, ultimately you go from refusing the call and being a serendipitous hero and by the end you’re willing to give the ultimate sacrifice, your life, despite your family and your groundedness and your desire to not want to do that, so that that community can thrive.”

Fans who caught wind of Downey’s comments reacted to the heartbreaking revelation on Twitter.

Can y'all.pls stop making me cry i- — you know who I am (@daryastarkjr) July 13, 2019

it didn't really hit me till i heard him say that, Tony designed that suit to take on the stones, we know that, and saying in effect he knew if that happened he wouldn't survive it (sobs) — Lisa Millraney (@dixiehellcat) July 12, 2019

OW MY HEART I DIDNT NEED TO KNOW THAT!!! — Sydney Fleet | Saw FFH Spoilers (@ThatsSoFab123) July 12, 2019

I CAN'T STOP CRYING — BRING TONY STARK BACK ⎊ i love you 3000 tony (@MelineStark) July 13, 2019

In response to some people who were confused by what the actor meant about the “Endgame” suit’s capabilities, fans offered a few explanations. Many said they thought Tony’s last outfit was meant to protect everyone around him, rather than himself.

It was not designed to survive the gauntlet because he simply did not know he was going to have to use it. He knew there were other more powerful avengers who could do this. If he had known, he would have prepared the armor just as he did the gauntlet to take the snap. — ????PLQueen ⎊ não se conforma com o final de EndGame (@lopes_paty2011) July 13, 2019

He’s saying that the last suit (Mark 85) had a different purpose than the first suit (Mark 1) cause mark 1 was designed to help him survive as where the mark 85 was made so he can make the ultimate sacrifice — Alex R (@Ar7seven7) July 12, 2019

I think what he MEANT to imply was… They were all going in for all-or-nothing. You either win or you die trying to restore the universe. There was no limping home like out of the cave. All in, whatever it takes. — MiamiCapitalist (@MiamiCapitalist) July 13, 2019

I agree it was a shitty end for Tony Stark, but if you watch the interview I think what RDJ means is the purpose of the suit is no longer to protect himself (like it was in the cave in IM1), but to protect everyone else. The universe's survival takes priority over his own. — ⎊Kristie Lauren⎊ (@TurtleShell412) July 13, 2019

he knew that it was all or nothing. the world or himself. whether he was successful or not, i dont think he would have been able to deal with the outcome. he knew his time was coming, and he chose to save the world rather than himself. THAT is character development. — zack // 441 days (@TR0YBAKER) July 14, 2019

so tony revamped his endgame suit to be able to wield the stones bc hE KNEW HE HAD TO DO IT EVENTUALLY??? — brie saw ffh | cap marvel bio comm (@lemonaderanger) July 13, 2019

if tony's final suit in endgame was never made to survive, the hug to peter was goodbye, because he knew he wasn't going to make it out alive. don't touch me, don't even talk to me- pic.twitter.com/4c0l6rvwGV — ⎊ saw endgame x4 (@iamrubym) July 15, 2019

In “Endgame,” Tony was reluctant to join the Avengers on their “time heist.” He told Steve Rogers/Captain America that his priority was to get back the people they lost and maintain the family he’d built (Pepper Potts and their daughter, Morgan).

“Maybe not die trying would be nice,” Tony told Steve.

The Avengers agreed before embarking on their mission that they’d do “whatever it takes.” After the team traveled back in time and got the Infinity Stones, Bruce Banner/Hulk volunteered to wield the gauntlet to bring back the people who were snapped in “Infinity War.”

Before snapping his fingers, Bruce explained that it had to be him because a normal human couldn’t cope with the power of the stones. Since Bruce had been exposed to gamma radiation, he felt he was equipped to survive the large surge of power.

Toward the end of the film, Tony realized that the team was losing despite its best efforts. Doctor Strange reminded Tony that there was only one outcome in which the Avengers were victorious, and that’s when Tony sacrificed himself.

Watch part of Downey’s “Off Camera” interview in the video below: