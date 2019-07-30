When you see Rocket Raccoon without visual effects in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ you’ll never see him the same way again

- source
- Marvel Studios
- “Avengers: Endgame” is available on digital HD Tuesday and “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn is having fun sharing some behind-the-scenes footage of his brother from the set of the sequel.
- Gunn shared a short three-second clip on Twitter showing the Avengers gathering together to save the world. But you’ll want to keep your eye on one of the stars who is walking while crouched low to the ground.
- That’s Gunn’s brother, Sean. While Bradley Cooper may voice Rocket Racoon, Sean Gunn has acted out Rocket’s movements and facial expressions since 2014’s “GotG” alongside his brother.
- If you’ve never seen a behind-the-scenes photo of Sean Gunn on set, you may not have realized that Rocket isn’t just CGI. Gunn usually wears a blue or green unitard to bring the character to life.
- “Contrary to popular belief, he’s not a stand-in as much of Rocket’s acting and facial expressions are Sean’s,” wrote James Gunn. “And yes it’s hilarious every time.”
- The “Avengers: Endgame” Blu-ray and DVD will be available Tuesday, August 13. You can watch the short clip below.
This is @seangunn doing motion reference for Rocket on set in #Endgame. Contrary to popular opinion, he’s not a stand-in as much of Rocket’s acting and facial expressions are Sean’s. And yes it’s hilarious every time. pic.twitter.com/GTRa5RQq9Z
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 30, 2019