Scarlett Johansson opens up about Black Widow’s ‘Endgame’ death: ‘I was excited to die with honor’

caption Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff in “Avengers: Endgame.” source Disney/Marvel

Scarlett Johansson opened up about Black Widow’s heartbreaking death that took place in “Avengers: Endgame.”

“The finality of it was sad, but I was excited to die with honor,” the actress said in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

In the film, Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff traveled to Vormir with Hawkeye/ Clint Barton (played by Jeremy Renner) so they could retrieve the Soul Stone as part of a “time heist” mission to get all six Infinity Stones and reverse Thanos’ actions. In order for the heroes to get the stone, they had to sacrifice someone they love. After Clint and Natasha fought over who should die, the latter character sacrificed herself so the others could be brought back from the snap.

“It felt in-character that she would sacrifice herself, of course for humanity but actually for her friends, for the people she loves,” Johansson, who learned about her character’s fate prior to filming 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War,” told THR. “It was bittersweet.”

caption Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner as Natasha and Clint in “Avengers: Endgame.” source Disney/Marvel

Johansson, who made her first appearance as Black Widow in 2010’s “Iron Man 2” and will star in an upcoming standalone movie, previously spoke about the death of her character during an interview with Yahoo Entertainment at San Diego Comic-Con in July.

“I thought it would make it easier, and then when I was standing there with Renner on the edge of the cliff, it wasn’t easy at all,” Johansson said.

She continued: “It was really, really sad. I just felt overwhelmingly sad about it. It just felt like a big loss. So no, it didn’t make it any easier … I’m pretty sentimental, so I’d go, ‘Guys, this is it!’ And they’re like, ‘You’re getting your own film, it’s fine.’ But I was like, ‘It’s not the same.'”

“It’s brutal and sad, and it’s bittersweet,” she added.

After fans saw “Endgame,” many criticized the death of Natasha and called it controversial because it furthered the story lines of the male characters. Natasha’s sacrifice was also significant because she was the first female Avenger.

In response to the backlash, screenwriter Christopher Markus said that it made more sense for Natasha to make the sacrifice, instead of Clint.

“With Clint it would be a tragic beat, because he wants to get back with his family and it would deny him that,” he told SYFY WIRE . “With Natasha, it’s sad, but it’s a deeply heroic beat.”

He added: “That this is what she’s been fighting for. She went from red in her ledger to the absolute peak of heroism. You have to go to her every time. It’s a bigger, more satisfying, more monumental story beat.”

Fans will get to see Johansson reprise her superhero role in “Black Widow,” which hits theaters on May 1, 2020 and focuses on Natasha’s life following the events of “Captain America: Civil War.” She’ll be joined by David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz in the film.