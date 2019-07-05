Sebastian Stan hilariously calls out ‘Avengers’ costar Gwyneth Paltrow for forgetting that they worked together

“Avengers: Endgame” stars Sebastian Stan and Gwyneth Paltrow were both in attendance at the Valentino Haute Couture show in France on Wednesday as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Stan posted a photo of himself with Paltrow, Valentino creator Valentino Garavani, Valentino cofounder Giancarlo Giammetti, and designer Pierpaolo Piccioli and called out the actress for forgetting they worked together.

“Glad I got to reintroduce myself to @gwynethpaltrow for the third time. We are in the same film…[shrugging emoji],” Stan wrote in his Instagram caption.

In the past, Paltrow was overheard asking who Stan is at the “Avengers: Infinity War” premiere. She also forgot that she was in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

“Avengers: Endgame” star Sebastian Stan hilariously called out costar Gwyneth Paltrow for forgetting that they worked together.

Stan shared a photo on Instagram that included himself, Paltrow, Valentino creator Valentino Garavani, Valentino cofounder Giancarlo Giammetti, and designer Pierpaolo Piccioli at the Valentino Haute Couture in Paris, France on Wednesday.

In his caption, the actor, who’s known for his role as Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, said that he had to “reintroduce” himself to Paltrow at Paris Fashion Week, despite appearing in movies together.

“Just barely managed to photobomb the great @pppiccioli and legend @realmrvalentino here… Thank you both for inviting me to my first couture show in [France flag emoji]. Also glad I got to reintroduce myself to @gwynethpaltrow for the third time. We are in the same film…[shrugging emoji],” Stan wrote.

You can see the photo, which was taken by Max Montingelli, below.

Stan made his MCU debut in 2011’s “Captain America: The First Avenger,” while Paltrow has been part of the franchise as Pepper Potts since 2008’s “Iron Man.” Since then, both stars have appeared in “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.” Their characters haven’t crossed paths too much in the blockbuster movies, but Bucky and Pepper were both present during the big battle against Thanos and Tony Stark’s funeral scene in “Endgame.”

A representative for Paltrow didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment on Stan’s post.

This also isn’t the first time the Goop creator forgot who Stan is. At the Los Angeles premiere of “Infinity War” in April 2018, Paltrow was heard asking costar Chris Pratt who the actor is during a livestream.

After Pratt explained that Stan portrays the Winter Soldier, Paltrow said, “Oh, OK.”

GWENYTH PALTROW REALLY ASKED HER PUBLICIST WHO SEBASTIAN STAN WAS RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF THE INFINITY WAR PREMIERE JDKDKSJDJD PLEASE HELP ME pic.twitter.com/VXPu93rbNp — A (@fierysadness) June 7, 2019

Paltrow was also reminded that she was in the 2017 movie “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” which she completely forgot. The actress appeared on the first episode of “The Chef Show,” a Netflix series from the actor and director Jon Favreau and the chef Roy Choi.

While cooking, Favreau, who portrays Happy Hogan in the MCU, said he started filming the food show while he and Paltrow were filming the standalone Spider-Man movie in Atlanta.

Paltrow responded that she was in “Avengers” and insisted that they didn’t appear in the 2017 movie.

Favreau went on to remind his costar that their characters appeared at the end of the movie when Tony Stark offered Peter Parker a new suit and a spot in the Avengers (which he turned down). Afterward, Tony spoke during a press conference and proposed to Pepper.

In a recent round of trivia with PopSugar, costar Tom Holland reacted to Paltrow forgetting about her part in “Homecoming,” saying, “still to this day breaks my heart.”