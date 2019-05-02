Sebastian Stan thought that one of the most heartbreaking scenes in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ was a wedding

caption Sebastian Stan plays Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. source Marvel/Disney

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “Avengers: Endgame.”

Sebastian Stan, known for playing Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appeared on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday and spoke about “Endgame.”

The actor explained that when he filmed Tony Stark’s funeral scene, Marvel lied and told him that it was a wedding.

“I was like, ‘Who’s getting married?'” Stan told Fallon. “But everybody was dressed very formal and I was looking around and then two people [Tony and Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, who died earlier in the movie] weren’t there, so I guess that was the bride and the groom.”

“Everything I filmed, I found out on the day,” he said. “You can kind of tell by my expression, I hide the confusion well under a Zoolander look.”

Of course, Stan is referring to Ben Stiller’s iconic character that perfected the “blue steel” facial expression.

The late night host went on to ask Stan if he knew beforehand that he was going to share a scene with many of his co-stars. To avoid spoiling the movie for viewers who didn’t get to see it yet, Fallon didn’t vividly describe the scene, but it was clear that he was referring to Tony Stark/Iron Man’s (played by Robert Downey Jr.) funeral.

Tony’s death happened following the major battle, which saw the return of all the characters that vanished in “Infinity War” (like Bucky). After he got all the Infinity Stones out of Thanos’ grasp, Tony snapped his fingers to make the Titan and his followers vanish. Because of the power of the stones, the superhero didn’t survive. Afterward. key characters from all the Marvel films wore dark clothing and gathered at his funeral.

caption Tony Stark’s death in “Endgame” was heartbreaking. source Paramount Pictures

Because Marvel goes to great lengths to avoid movie secrets slipping, Stan said that they lied to him.

“I was told that there was a wedding that we were filming, and I was like, ‘Who’s getting married?'” the actor told Fallon. “But everybody was dressed very formal and I was looking around and then two people weren’t there, so I guess that was the bride and the groom.”

The two characters Stan mentioned were Tony and Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), who died earlier in the film after sacrificing herself so that Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) could get the Soul Stone.

“You saw the movie, right? It was a wedding,” Stan joked.

Fans who saw the movie know that Stan couldn’t have been referring to shooting a wedding scene. While there was a reference to Steve Rogers marrying Peggy Carter in “Endgame,” we never actually saw it happen.

Watch the video below (Stan talks about filming that scene at 2:30).