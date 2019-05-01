We got a big sign ‘Avengers: Endgame’ could break another box-office record in its second weekend: repeat viewership

- source
- Marvel Studios
- “Avengers: Endgame” is on its way to another huge weekend at the box office in the US.
- 85% more repeat customers are seeing “Endgame” than they were “Infinity War” last year, according to ticket service Fandango.
“Avengers: Endgame” is now the eighth-highest-grossing movie worldwide of all time. After just a week in theaters (it hit China last Wednesday), it’s already made $1.5 billion globally. And it’s on its way to another huge weekend at the box office in the US.
Movie-ticket service Fandango announced Wednesday that 85% more repeat customers are seeing “Endgame” than they were “Avengers: Infinity War” at the same point last year.
“Endgame” shattered the domestic box-office opening-weekend record with $356 million. How much will it dip in its upcoming second weekend?
“Infinity War” grossed $258 million in its domestic opening weekend and dropped 55% in its second weekend with $114 million. If “Endgame” drops 55%, it will still make over $160 million.
“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” currently holds the record for the biggest second-weekend box office ever with $149 million. It dropped just 40% in its second weekend.
