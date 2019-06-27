‘Avengers: Endgame’ is getting rereleased to theaters, but experts say beating ‘Avatar’ for the box-office record isn’t certain

caption Chris Evans as Captain America in “Avengers: Endgame.” source Marvel Studios

“Avengers: Endgame” is rereleasing in theaters this weekend, but it’s still not guaranteed to surpass “Avatar” as the highest-grossing movie in the world of all time.

Exhibitor Relations senior box-office analyst Jeff Bock called it a “cash grab,” while Boxoffice.com chief analyst Shawn Robbins said it’s “more of a guessing game than typical projections.”

“Avatar” was also rereleased and scored another $10.5 million domestically, along with additional international earnings, over a three-month period, according to Comscore.

Whether “Endgame” tops “Avatar” or not, experts agree Disney chose a smart weekend for the rerelease, and it will instill some much-needed excitement into the struggling summer box office.

“Avengers: Endgame,” the Marvel blockbuster that shattered box-office records starting a mere two months ago, is already being rereleased to theaters across the world this weekend with added content.

“Endgame” was a monumental movie, but it finished its original theatrical run in second place at both the domestic and global box offices.

It earned $835 million in the US, while “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” made $936 million. The odds of catching “The Force Awakens” are slim to none. But a more likely scenario is finally topping James Cameron’s “Avatar,” which has been atop the worldwide box office since 2009 with $2.79 billion. “Endgame” is $40 million away with $2.75 billion, and anything it makes this weekend will be added to its total. (Of course, that doesn’t factor in inflation.)

“It’s certainly possible, but ultimately in Disney’s hands at this point,” Shawn Robbins, the Boxoffice.com chief analyst, told Business Insider of “Endgame’s” chances of passing “Avatar.”

Robbins said that Disney holdovers like “Aladdin” and “Toy Story 4” could benefit “Endgame” and vice-versa.

“A good example is how, on Aladdin’s opening weekend, Dumbo increased over 250% from its previous weekend, even though it lost 17% of its theaters,” Robbins said.

But it’s still “more of a guessing game than typical projections,” and nothing is certain, Robbins added.

caption “Avatar” source Fox

‘Avatar’ was rereleased, too

“Avatar” was rereleased on August 27, 2010, just three weeks after its initial eight-month domestic theatrical run came to an end with $750 million.

For its rerelease, it opened exclusively in digital 3D and Imax 3D at over 800 locations in North America, as well as select international locations. It reeled in an additional $10.5 million through November, 2010, domestically (nearly a year after it originally opened), according to box-office data provided to Business Insider by Comscore (international box office was unavailable).

“Endgame” will open in 1,950 theaters in North America this weekend, according to Comscore, along with international territories.

“The sheer volume of theaters tells me [Disney and Marvel Studios] are in the hunt for this record, and that’s how you do it,” Paul Dergarabedian, the Comscore senior media analyst, told Business Insider. “You get back in it and give the fans something extra. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

Jeff Bock, the Exhibitor Relations senior box-office analyst, is less optimistic about “Endgame’s” chances.

“‘Endgame’ isn’t offering up enough extras to topple ‘Avatar’ at this point,” Bock told Business Insider. “It would be one thing if they rereleased an alternate cut or inserted additional footage, but an introduction and a tag at the end is nothing more than bonus Blu-ray content. In other words, a cash grab of the highest order.”

caption “Spider-Man: Far From Home” source Sony

‘Endgame’ returns during a lackluster summer

A summer of underperforming movies so far hasn’t helped boost the box office, which is down compared to this time last year both domestically and globally despite the success of “Endgame.”

But the rest of the summer looks promising with movies like “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and “The Lion King” in July, and “Hobbs and Shaw” in August likely giving the box office a boost.

Whether “Endgame” surpasses “Avatar” or not, experts agree this was a perfect weekend for the rerelease.

“Getting [‘Endgame’] out now before what’s expected to be a very strong July is a smart play,” Robbins said.

“Obviously Marvel wants to capture that record, but it’s also good for the fans and the theater owners,” Dergarabedian said. “This is chance to imbue the marketplace with some excitement.”

But Robbins isn’t ruling out one last release for “Endgame,” despite the marketing campaign urging that this is the final time to see the movie in theaters.

“It’s hard to rule out one final expansion, possibly in Imax, at the end of summer, a la what Disney did with Infinity War last year,” Robbins said.