Mark Ruffalo said he shot 5 endings for ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ and then spoiled one involving Captain America

Mark Ruffalo doesn’t know the ending to “Avengers: Endgame.”

Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner/The Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, told E! News he filmed about five different endings for the movie.

One of them apparently included Chris Evans’ character, Steve Roger/Captain America, getting married.

“I shot like five different endings for this movie,” Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner and the Hulk, told E! News alongside “Endgame” co-stars Chris Evans and Karen Gillan. “I didn’t even get a whole script to this movie.”

“The script I did get had dummy scenes in it,” said Ruffalo of the version of the script he received. For what it’s worth, it wasn’t just Ruffalo. Gillan, who plays Nebula, said a lot of the cast didn’t get the full script.

According to Ruffalo, one of those fake endings included Captain America’s Steve Rogers getting married.

“He gets married in this!” said Ruffalo excitedly as he pointed to Evans.

“Mark’s a real liability,” said Evans. “They have to throw Mark off the scent.”

“You have earned no trust in the Marvel universe. You leak like a bodily function,” Evans explained as Ruffalo looked at his “Avengers” co-star shocked.

Ruffalo shouldn’t have been too shocked by the news. He’s been known to say a bit too much about the Marvel movies. After the release of last year’s “Infinity War,” fans realized Ruffalo gave away the end of that film back in 2017 at Disney’s D23 Expo.

Then there was that time Ruffalo accidentally live-streamed the sound of the first 20 minutes of “Thor: Ragnarok” on his Instagram from the premiere.

Don Cheadle told Jimmy Fallon in January he tries to avoid getting paired during interviews with Ruffalo because “he runs his mouth a lot.”

In an interview on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in March, Ruffalo said he hoped to deflect some of the urge to spoil “Endgame” when he asked Marvel to be paired with Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man. Holland himself accidentally spoiled the end of “Infinity War” for a group of theatergoers.

Ruffalo’s request was swiftly denied. Instead, Ruffalo said he was paired with “tight-lipped” Captain America over loose-lipped Holland.

If the E! interview is any indication, Marvel made the right choice. Evans swiftly maneuvered the conversation with E! News away from “Avengers” spoiler territory.

You can watch Ruffalo, Evans, and Gillan discuss “Avengers: Endgame” below. “Endgame” is in theaters Friday, April 26.