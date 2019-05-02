The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ stars recreated a photo from 7 years ago, and it really shows how much they’ve changed

Olivia Singh
Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, and Robert Downey Jr. have known each other for years.

Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, and Robert Downey Jr. have known each other for years.
Kevin Mazur/MTV1415/WireImage via Getty Images

  • On Thursday, Mark Ruffalo shared two photos of himself with fellow “Avengers: Endgame” stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Robert Downey Jr.
  • The first photo was taken in 2012 by Robert Hanashiro for USA Today, around the time when “The Avengers” was released. It shows Evans with a cropped haircut, Hemsworth’s long hair tied back, Downey Jr. sporting facial hair, and Ruffalo with his curly hair.
  • The actors recreated the image seven years later for USA Today. The updated photo shows how much the stars have changed. Evans now has a thicker beard and longer hair, Hemsworth has shorter locks, and Downey Jr. has less facial hair. For the most part, Ruffalo’s appearance hasn’t changed too much.
  • Look at the photos in Ruffalo’s tweet below.
