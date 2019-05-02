The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ stars recreated a photo from 7 years ago, and it really shows how much they’ve changed

- source
- On Thursday, Mark Ruffalo shared two photos of himself with fellow “Avengers: Endgame” stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Robert Downey Jr.
- The first photo was taken in 2012 by Robert Hanashiro for USA Today, around the time when “The Avengers” was released. It shows Evans with a cropped haircut, Hemsworth’s long hair tied back, Downey Jr. sporting facial hair, and Ruffalo with his curly hair.
- The actors recreated the image seven years later for USA Today. The updated photo shows how much the stars have changed. Evans now has a thicker beard and longer hair, Hemsworth has shorter locks, and Downey Jr. has less facial hair. For the most part, Ruffalo’s appearance hasn’t changed too much.
