5 times ‘Avengers’ stars spoiled ‘Endgame’ before the movie came out

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “Avengers: Endgame.”

It’s no secret that Marvel goes to great lengths to keep movie details under wraps.

The actors are warned about what they’re not allowed to spoil during interviews, but they occasionally slip up.

Prior to the release of “Endgame,” Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sebastian Stan, and Michael Douglas revealed more than they should have about the movie. Some details went unnoticed at the time, but have been pointed out by fans since the movie was released on April 26.

“Avengers: Endgame” is the result of years of films and shows the remaining characters teaming up in an effort to bring back the fallen heroes following the events of “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Some actors are notorious for their loose lips, like Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland. Others, like Benedict Cumberbatch and Robert Downey Jr., are less likely to reveal things about the top-secret movies.

With “Endgame” now in theaters, INSIDER rounded up the five “Avengers” stars who revealed things about the film that they probably shouldn’t have.

Gwyneth Paltrow alluded to Pepper Potts’ new fighting suit over a year ago.

Based on the comics, people speculated that Pepper would don a new outfit and use it under the alias Rescue. The theory was further fueled after a leaked image from the set showed Paltrow wearing purple armor.

Paltrow herself hinted at the suit, which she wore while fighting alongside Tony Stark in “Endgame,” during an appearance on CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in January 2018.

At the time, Paltrow was asked if she’ll have superpowers in “Infinity War” or “Endgame.” She didn’t say much, but the actress confirmed that she did some CGI work and was required to wear a motion capture suit.

In October 2018, Michael Douglas, who plays Dr. Hank Pym, said that the Quantum Realm was “the key” to “Endgame.”

The “Ant-Man” sequel was released in July 2018 (three months after “Avengers: Infinity War”) and had an end-credits scene that showed Scott Lang/Ant-Man getting stranded in the Quantum Realm as Hope Van Dyne, Dr. Hank Pym, and Janet Van Dyne (played by Michelle Pfeiffer) got turned to dust because of Thanos’ snap. The inclusion of that scene made it clear that “Ant-Man and the Wasp” and “Infinity War” were both happening at the same time.

When Douglas spoke to Ryan Seacrest a few months after “Ant-Man 2,” it wasn’t a spoiler when he mentioned that the movie was connected to the fourth “Avengers” film. But saying that “the Quantum Realm plays an important part in all the next chapters, I think, of the Marvel films” was very telling about the plot of “Endgame,” which was under wraps at that point.

Fans didn’t get solid insight into the plot for the movie, let alone the official title, until Marvel dropped the first trailer in December 2018. Even then, the trailer didn’t mention the Quantum Realm, though it revealed that Scott was somehow able to get out and find the Avengers at their headquarters.

The Quantum Realm turned out to be the driving force behind the Avengers’ “time heist” mission in “Endgame,” and it enabled them to travel back in time to get the Infinity Stones.

Loose-lipped Mark Ruffalo revealed the emotional ending of the movie weeks ago during an interview with “E! News.”

In the interview, which was released in early April, Ruffalo was joined by Chris Evans (Captain America/Steve Rogers) and Karen Gillan (Nebula) and spoke about his tendency to spill secrets.

“I didn’t even get a whole script of this movie. I don’t know why,” Ruffalo said. “The script I did get had dummy scenes in it.”

The actor went on to point at Evans and mention one of the scenes, which he clearly assumed was a fake one.

“He gets married in this!” Ruffalo said. Evans chimed in to say that his costar “is a real liability,” which is why he was given false scenes.

“Endgame” proved that Ruffalo was actually speaking of a real story line.

At the end of the film, Steve went back in time via the Quantum Realm to return all of the Infinity Stones to their original timelines. He also stayed so he could marry Peggy Carter, finally dance with her, and grow old with her. When he returned to the present, he was much older and wore a wedding ring, but refused to tell Sam Wilson/Falcon who he wed.

Scarlet Johansson may have spoiled the death of her character and Robert Downey Jr.’s, but no one noticed.

In April 2019, Johansson appeared on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” with Downey Jr., Paul Rudd, and Chris Hemsworth. After a round of applause from the audience, Kimmel said that felt as though it was “the last gathering of the Avengers on the show.”

In response, Downey Jr. coyly said, “Well, the future’s very uncertain.”

Johansson then jumped in and told her costar, “Don’t lie to him, we’re not ever coming back.”

Her comment caused Downey Jr. to laugh and viewers didn’t think much of it. But people who saw “Endgame” know that Johansson’s character, Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, sacrificed herself so that Clint Barton/Hawkeye could get the Soul Stone and help the team’s mission.

Later, during the big battle, Tony dies after getting all the Infinity Stones on a newly-designed gauntlet and using them to snap away Thanos and his followers.

Sebastian Stan teased a major “Endgame” scene long before the movie hit theaters.

Because “Infinity War” and “Endgame” were filmed back-to-back, it’s possible that Stan, who stars as Bucky Barnes, mixed up his information and didn’t know what movie certain scenes were part of.

While participating in a panel at Ace Comic Con in 2018, the actor reportedly discussed one scene in which “everybody was there. I can’t really talk about that scene, but I knew it took them three months in planning this scene to have everyone there.”

Stan went on to say that he looked around and “just saw everyone from Samuel L. Jackson [who stars as Nick Fury] to Michael Douglas to Michelle Pfeiffer.”

He made similar remarks about sharing a scene with those actors while participating in a Glamour UK interview with Letitia Wright (Shuri).

Stan’s comments were surprising since those characters vanished following Thanos’ snap.

In an April 2018 interview with “Entertainment Tonight” ahead of the release of “Infinity War,” Stan said that people “made a big deal” out of his previous comments.

“I don’t think I revealed anything crazy,” he said. “Nobody crazy, that I mentioned, would not be in this film.

He added: “Michael Douglas could come in and pour a tea for one scene, for all you know. He is in the movie, at least in the movie that I was in. It might not be in [‘Infinity War’], but it might be in the other one [‘Endgame’].”

One of the last scenes in “Endgame” showed some of the MCU’s biggest characters ditching their superhero suits and gathering together not for a fight, but for Tony’s funeral. The moment showed Bucky (who was standing next to Sam and Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), Nick Fury, Hank Pym, Janet Van Dyne, and even more characters mourning the loss of the hero.