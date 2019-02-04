5 details you may have missed in the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Super Bowl teaser trailer

caption Where is Thor off to now in the “Avengers: Endgame” Super Bowl teaser? source Marvel

Marvel surprised fans with a new teaser trailer for “Avengers: Endgame” with all new footage during the 2019 Super Bowl.

INSIDER breaks down some of the smaller moments you may have missed, including Captain America getting his shield back.

Marvel Studios graced fans with a new teaser trailer for “Avengers: Endgame” during the start of Super Bowl 2019 and things are looking pretty bleak for our heroes.

The 30-second teaser showed the aftermath of “Avengers: Infinity War” when Thanos wiped out half of the universe. While you may be focused on Captain America’s angry chin, we’re breaking down some of the smaller moments you may have overlooked during your first watch.

From Cap’s reunion with his shield to Thor appearing to pay Thanos a visit, keep reading to see what you missed in the “Avengers: Endgame” Super Bowl spot.

The first second of the trailer flashed through 13 heroes who were turned into dust after Thanos’ life-altering snap.

caption The Guardians of the Galaxy (minus Rocket), Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, and Black Panther were among the casualties. source Marvel Studios, composite by Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

You would need to watch this frame by frame to capture every hero shown in the first second. We see, in order, the Wasp, Nick Fury, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Falcon, Wanda, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, Bucky Barnes, and Vision.

Except for Rocket Raccoon, all of those heroes were lost at the end of “Infinity War” after Thanos’ world-altering snap, which caused half the universe to disappear.

Read more: Who is alive and who is missing in action in the MCU is after the Thanos snap

Fans think Thor is paying Thanos a visit.

caption Where in the world is Thor? source Marvel

The background isn’t clear in this photo, but fans think Thor has gone to Thanos’ farm to pay him a visit. We wouldn’t be surprised if his new friend, Rocket Raccoon, is with him.

Captain America has his old shield back after giving it up in “Captain America: Civil War.”

caption Reunited and it feels so good. source Marvel

Near the end of the trailer, we see, presumably, Captain America/Steve Rogers reunited with his original shield. That should be a little bit of a shock.

The last time he had it, he was fighting with Iron Man/Tony Stark after Tony learned Cap’s pal Bucky Barnes was responsible for the death of his parents. (Heavy stuff.) At the end of “Captain America: Civil War,” Tony asked Cap to leave the shield behind, telling him he didn’t deserve it because his father made it.

Either Steve Rogers went and took back his shield or Tony finally gave it back to him.

Also, fans think the shot of Cap’s shield confirms time travel, something that has been heavily speculated about the events of “Avengers: Endgame” due in part to paparazzi set photos from filming.

Tony probably isn’t going to die in space.

caption Tony needs to get home to Pepper Potts! source Marvel

But you probably knew that. The new teaser briefly shows Tony working hard with Nebula to, hopefully, find a way back to Earth and the rest of the Avengers before their oxygen runs out.

The end of the trailer appears to show a handful of the survivors left solemnly marching.

caption It’s a little tough to make out the people in the back. source Marvel

It appears that Captain America is leading off some of the remaining heroes on a mission to set right Thanos’ “Infinity War” decimation.

In order from right to left, we believe the characters lined up to be Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Rocket Raccoon, Ant-Man, and War Machine.

If you look close, it looks like there’s another person behind War Machine. We’re guessing it’s Bruce Banner. It’s also completely likely Marvel edited at least one person out of this scene. There’s a large unnecessary space between War Machine and, who appears to be, Ant-Man. Perhaps Black Widow was successful in getting Hawkeye/Clint Barnes to return home with her to fight alongside the remaining Avengers.

You can follow along with our “Avengers” coverage here.