A new ‘Avengers: Endgame’ teaser trailer just dropped during the Super Bowl and Captain America is not happy

caption Captain America is not happy in a new teaser trailer for “Avengers: Endgame.” source Marvel

Disney and Marvel just surprised everyone with a new look at “Avengers: Endgame” during the Super Bowl.

Directors Anthony and Joe Russo teased a trailer may be coming on social media before the start of the game.

“Avengers: Endgame” will follow the events of “Avengers: Infinity War” as Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), and more of the heroes trying to undo the devastating effects of the Thanos (Josh Brolin) snap in the last movie.

After gathering the Infinity stones, Thanos wiped out half the universe with a snap of his fingers. Black Panther, Spider-Man, and almost all of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” crew have been wiped out.

“Avengers: Endgame” will hit theaters April 26, 2019. What are you waiting for? Watch the teaser below!

You can follow along with all of our Super Bowl 2019 coverage here.