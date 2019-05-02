Teachers are threatening their students with ‘Avengers: Endgame’ spoilers to get them to behave in class

caption Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark in “Iron Man 2,” with the expression of someone who would have no regrets about spoiling “Avengers: Endgame.” source Marvel Studios

Teachers are keeping their students in line by threatening to spoil plot points in “Avengers: Endgame.”

It’s a way to keep student behaved and attentive in class, one teacher told INSIDER.

Spoilers are particularly helpful since the school year is almost over and it’s harder to keep students interested in classwork.

But it works both ways: Some teachers have asked their students not to spoil the movie for them.

One of the most difficult parts of any teacher’s job is classroom management.

Aside from filling the minds of young students with knowledge and wisdom, teachers also need to make sure they pay attention to lessons and don’t disrupt other kids in class.

Since Monday, teachers have a new tool in their arsenal: spoilers for “Avengers: Endgame.”

caption In the Marvel movies subreddit, user Heroic0 said their teacher also used the movie’s plot to keep students quiet. source Heroic0/Reddit

The new movie is the 22nd entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It follows the major cliffhanger from “Avengers: Infinity War,” released last year, where the villain Thanos appeared to vanquish half the universe with a snap of his fingers. “Endgame” also provides answers to dozens of loose threads from the other movies in the franchise.

Though the movie has already broken more than 30 box office records, not everyone has seen it yet. And teachers have threatened to spoil plot points to keep some students in line.

On Reddit and Twitter, several students posted photos or videos of their teachers using the strategy with their whiteboards. In one example, every time students got too loud, the teacher wrote another letter down in a sentence that spoils part of the movie.

caption Reddit user Kyle_sch said a substitute teacher used “Avengers: Endgame” spoilers to keep kids paying attention. source Kyle_sch/Reddit

Rebecca Shamsian, an English teacher in a New York City high school (who also happens to be my wife), told INSIDER that she used the method Wednesday when one student inadvertently revealed he hadn’t seen “Endgame” yet. When he spoke later in class and distracted other students later in the period, she threatened him with a spoiler.

“I told him that if he didn’t stop distracting people right now, I would tell him an ‘Endgame’ spoiler,” she said. “I could see his eyes widen, and immediately he closed his mouth and turned towards the assignment. I have literally never seen such an instantaneous result with a student.”

The strategy worked again Thursday, when the same student disrupted the class.

“I said, ‘Oh, have you seen ‘Endgame’ yet?’ His response was a pitifully unbelievable: ‘No – I mean yeah,'” she said.

“I said, ‘OK great, so you don’t mind me saying that Thanos-‘ and his hands FLEW to his ears,” she continued. “Needless to say, the rest of the period was perfectly on task.”

“Endgame” spoilers work both ways, though: Some teachers have begged students not to spoil plot points until they’ve had a chance to see the movie.

Shamsian said “Avengers: Endgame” is particularly helpful because, as the end of the school year approaches, it’s harder to keep students attentive.

“When the weather is warm and the year’s almost over, the usual method of reminding them that their grade will be affected, or warning that you will call home, doesn’t make an impact,” she said. “But the one thing I know my students care about is ‘Endgame.”

As more students watch the movie this weekend, spoilers probably won’t be as effective.

Shamsian said the strategy didn’t work for episodes of “Game of Thrones.” “I tried to mention ‘Game of Thrones’ and no one cared,” she said.