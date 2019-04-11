Captain America delivers a rousing speech in a new ‘Avengers: Endgame’ teaser, and it will give you chills

- source
- Disney/Marvel
- Marvel released a new teaser for “Avengers: Endgame,” which hits theaters on Friday, April 26 and focuses on the remaining heroes trying to defeat Thanos following his snap in “Avengers: Infinity War.”
- “You know your teams, you know your missions,” Chris Evans’ Captain America/Steve Rogers tells the Avengers. “No mistakes. No do-overs. Look out for each other. This is the fight of our lives.”
- The teaser also shows the superheroes (like Cap, Tony Stark, Black Widow, Ant-Man, Nebula, Rocket, War Machine, and Hawkeye) wearing brand new red, white, and black suits.
- Watch the video below.