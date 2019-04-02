A new teaser for ‘Avengers: Endgame’ shows Tony Stark and Pepper Potts having an emotional reunion, and fans can’t handle it

caption Tony Stark and Pepper Potts reunite in the new “Avengers: Endgame” teaser. source Marvel/Disney

A newly released teaser for “Avengers: Endgame” showed a reunion between Tony Stark and Pepper Potts.

The emotional moment, in which the couple was seen hugging, prompted strong reactions from fans.

Tony and Pepper were last seen together at the start of “Avengers: Infinity War”

Marvel just released a new teaser for “Avengers: Endgame” and it shows a heartfelt reunion between Tony Stark and Pepper Potts.

In the teaser, Tony and Pepper are seen embracing for an emotional hug. Fans last saw the couple together at the start of “Avengers: Infinity War,” when Tony told Pepper that he had a dream that they had a kid. After Tony headed to space, he said that they’d have to delay their dinner reservation because he probably wouldn’t return to Earth “for a while.”

Previously released trailers for “Endgame” showed the billionaire running out of resources in space and recording a message for Pepper. The most recent trailer highlighted Tony back on Earth and sporting a new suit with the remaining Avengers.

Seeing the Tony and Pepper together again in the newest teaser had fans reeling.

MY HEART BREAKS WHEN PEPPER HUGGED TONY AFTER BEING BACK ON EARTH ALIVE. ???? TONY'S FACE IS DEVASTATING. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/1LxxE3hOvt — Reina ☾ ★ (@reinallorente) April 2, 2019

PEPPER AND TONY MY BABIES IM SOBBING#AvengersEndgame — a (@bisexualice) April 2, 2019

PEPPER AND TONY'S HUG GOT ME FULL ON SOBBING OMG #AvengersEndgame — catarina (@galarryxies) April 2, 2019

TONY REUNITED WITH PEPPER AOEBQNFKA #AvengersEndgame — fadya (@ooverpass) April 2, 2019

MARVEL: *SHOWING US IN THE TRAILER TONY AND PEPPER’S REUNION AND TONY AND STEVE’S REUNION* #AvengersEndgame Me: pic.twitter.com/D7wl56KZGt — We’re in the Endgame now ☂︎ (@strongst_avengr) April 2, 2019

Another Twitter user said that they hoped the scene was real, and not a misdirect intended the throw fans out. Marvel previously used that tactic to misguide fans who analyzed each trailer for “Infinity War.”

If that Tony/Pepper reunion is a fake out I will be both livid and heartbroken #AvengersEndgame — Nugget (@CaptainCurlyQ) April 2, 2019

Tony and Pepper’s reunion isn’t the only part of the teaser that’s making fans emotional. Another moment that prompted passionate reactions was when Tony and Captain America shook hands and the latter hero said that he trusted him. Tony also looked at a photo of himself and Peter Parker, who turned to dust in “Infinity War.” Another scene shows Rocket and Nebula mourning the loss of the other Guardians.

“Avengers: Endgame” will be released in theaters on Friday, April 26.