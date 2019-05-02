A theater full of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ viewers in California may have been exposed to measles on opening night

caption “Avengers: Endgame.” source Marvel Studios

Officials in Orange County, California, said a woman from Placentia attended a midnight showing of “Avengers: Endgame” in Fullerton, California, on Thursday night before realizing she had the measles.

The woman contracted measles when she was visiting another country with an outbreak, officials said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that as of April 26, there have been 704 individual cases of measles confirmed across 22 states in 2019.

Officials told the Los Angeles Times that a patient who came down with measles went to work and an opening night midnight showing of “Avengers: Endgame” in Fullerton, California, last Thursday before realizing she was sick.

The woman, who lives in Placentia, contracted measles when she was visiting another country with an outbreak, officials said. It’s unclear if she’s vaccinated.

Officials said people should review their vaccination history if they were at the:

AMC movie theater 1001 S. Lemon St. in Fullerton from 11 p.m. April 25 to 4 a.m. on April 26;

5 Hutton Centre Drive in Santa Ana between 7:45 a.m. and 7:15 p.m. on April 23, 24, and 25;

or St. Jude Medical Center emergency department in Fullerton from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on April 27.

The measles virus is highly contagious, and an anti-vaccination movement has led to outbreaks across the US.

Los Angeles County declared an outbreak last week, and Orange County officials urged people to get the vaccination after the patient from Placentia came forward.

“Measles is a highly contagious and potentially severe disease that causes fever, rash, cough and red, watery eyes,” Orange County interim health officer Nichole Quick told the LA Times. “The MMR vaccine is a simple, inexpensive and very effective measure to prevent the spread of this serious virus.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that as of April 26, there have been 704 individual cases of measles confirmed across 22 states in 2019. It’s the greatest number of measles cases reported in the US since 1994.

The CDC said the disease can spread through the air when an infected person sneezes or coughs. It can be prevented with the MMR vaccine.