‘Avengers: Endgame’ tickets are on sale and fans are having a meltdown

Tickets just became available for “Avengers: Endgame,” which opens in theaters on April 26.

It’s poised to become one of the highest-grossing movies of all time, since “Avengers: Infinity War” broke several box office records.

Ticket sites like Fandango are already overloaded, with some theaters showing wait times of more than an hour to buy tickets.

Fans are freaking out.

“Avengers: Endgame” doesn’t open until April 26, but it’s already poised to be one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. The previous entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Avengers: Infinity War,” had the all-time biggest opening weekend both in the United States and worldwide, and marched up to the No. 4 spot for biggest total grosses domestically and worldwide, not adjusted for inflation.

With the mad rush to get theater seats for “Endgame,” ticket retailers like Fandango had high wait times to buy tickets.

Some are seeing online wait times of an hour.

Fandango crashed as I was getting my avengers tickets. And then it put me in a hour long queue. Kinda BS… — ɴᴜғᴏɔ (@ThatProdigyMike) April 2, 2019

#AvengersEndgametickets me trying to get my tickets pic.twitter.com/RxpGjD5kqt — Scott Whalen (@jswhalen1) April 2, 2019

And some people couldn’t get the seats they wanted.

Woke up at 5 AM to buy Avengers Endgame tickets and within 3 minutes every seat in every showing is sold out. — ???????????????????????????? ???????????????? (@StephenSeanFord) April 2, 2019

When you're trying to buy Avengers: End Game tickets and every screening is full#AvengersEndgametickets pic.twitter.com/nNuRON3QHO — Josh K. Elliott (@joshkelliott) April 2, 2019

Trying to get Avengers tickets on AMC and Fandango pic.twitter.com/iYqHOzSCee — Cutting Room Floor (@WTP_cuttingroom) April 2, 2019

Others planned to wake up earlier than usual to be the first in line.

If you think I’m gonna set an alarm for 4:50am so I can buy avengers tickets at 5am then you’re absolutely right — jonathan (@jaysquivel) April 2, 2019

no one:

me waiting for avengers tickets to go on sale: pic.twitter.com/UfIl7rGnQA — jessica ???? swcc (@sadboykylo) April 2, 2019

And a lot of people are just joking about what it must be like at Fandango and theater websites right now.

Everyone on the AMC app and Fandango right now #AvengersEndgametickets pic.twitter.com/55SxurqWqH — Mike ???????? (@Vindicator725) April 2, 2019

You can watch Ant-Man kill Thanos when “Avengers: Endgame” is released on April 26 – if you can get tickets.