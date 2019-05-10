caption Tom Holland portrays Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. source ABC and Disney/Marvel

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “Avengers: Endgame.”

Tom Holland appeared on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” with “Spider-Man: Far From Home” costars Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Cobie Smulders and spoke about “Endgame.”

The 22-year-old, who’s known for spilling too many details about the Marvel movies, said that he was told that he would be filming an “Endgame” wedding, but it turned out to be Tony Stark’s funeral.

“I showed up to the wedding and I was like, ‘Where’s Robert [Downey Jr.]?'” he said.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Tom Holland thought that one of the most heartbreaking scenes in “Avengers: Endgame” was a wedding, but it actually turned out to be a funeral.

“This is how bad it is for me… I was told it was a wedding,” Holland, who plays Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, said during an appearance on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimme Live” on Thursday with “Spider-Man: Far From Home” costars Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Cobie Smulders.

“I showed up to the wedding and I was like, ‘Where’s Robert [Downey Jr.]?'” Holland continued.

The 22-year-old, who has given away a fair share of spoilers in the past, went on to say, “I thought it was a wedding. I was so excited.”

Read more: 5 times ‘Avengers’ stars spoiled ‘Endgame’ before the movie came out

Fans who saw “Endgame” know that Holland is referring to the death of Tony Stark/Iron Man, which happened following the movie’s major battle that saw the return of all the characters that vanished in “Infinity War” (like Peter).

caption Peter and Tony had a touching moment after the teenager was resurrected. source Disney/Marvel

After Tony got the Infinity Stones out of Thanos’ grasp, he snapped his fingers to make the Titan and his followers vanish. Because of the power of the stones, the superhero didn’t survive. In his last moments, he was embraced by Peter and Pepper Potts (played by Gwyneth Paltrow). In one of the last scenes, all the major Marvel heroes (minus Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, who sacrificed herself earlier in the movie to help the team acquire the soul stone) gathered together for Tony’s funeral.

“Everyone was really there,” Smulders told Kimmel after he asked if all the actors were really in that scene or if they appeared with the help of CGI. “It was a really insane day and I still don’t know how they pulled it off because everybody who’s in that shot was there on that day.”

Previously, directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo said that they didn’t give Holland a script for “Endgame” because he can’t be trusted with Marvel secrets.

“Tom Holland gets his lines and that’s it,” Joe said. “He doesn’t even know who he’s acting opposite of. We’ll just, we use like very vague terms to describe to him what is happening in the scene because he has a very difficult time keeping his mouth shut.”

Holland also isn’t the only “Endgame” actor that was misled by Marvel. Sebastian Stan, who plays Bucky Barnes, appeared on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” earlier in May and revealed that he showed up to the set believing that the stars were there to film a wedding scene too.

Watch the video below (Holland talks about the scene at 5:18).