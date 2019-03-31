The first official ‘Avengers: Endgame’ toys are in stores — here are the ones kids will want

caption Some of the many “Avengers: Endgame” toys in stores now. source Hasbro / composite by Kirsten Acuna

The first “Avengers: Endgame” toys are in stores Sunday, March 31.

INSIDER met with Hasbro to preview its first wave of toys mid-March.

Among the ones kids will want are Captain America and Ronin from the Legends’ series line of action figures and a 14-inch Captain America figure which makes sounds and phrases and can toss his famous shield.

Hasbro released the first wave of “Avengers: Endgame” toys Sunday. Over 40 new wearables, action figures, and even a Thor’s Stormbreaker can be found in stores.

INSIDER met with Hasbro mid-March to preview the lineup ahead of time. The meeting was so secret that the fourth floor windows of a Manhattan high-rise were taped up with paper to prevent anyone from sneaking a peek inside. Director of global brand strategy and marketing for Hasbro’s Marvel line, Michael Pullano, took INSIDER through the line, which they’ve been working on since last year.

“[It’s] a great partnership with Marvel and Disney to bring these toys to life,” said Pullano. “It’s been amazing. It is really special and really cool to see everything you’ve been working on for over a year start to become reality.”

“Endgame” is expected to be one of the biggest movies at the box office this year, which means families are going to be on the hunt for toys. Every item we saw from Hasbro ranged from $10-$30.

“Our goal is to bring a lot of lower-price-point role play to the market to really be able to bring all the characters to life,” said Pullano. “More kids, more families, accessible, and just really fun to play with. What we’ve tried to do is really go back to basics with a lot of toys and find out what’s truly fun.”

From a Captain America action figure which talks and can toss a shield to plenty of Hawkeye action figures in his new ninja gear, here are the coolest “Endgame” toys we saw.

If you’re looking for more detailed versions of characters from “Avengers: Endgame,” Hasbro’s first wave of characters in its Legends series includes Captain America and Hawkeye — here as Ronin.

caption There will be three waves of “Endgame” figures. Legends is Hasbro’s priciest line of action figures. source Courtesy of Hasbro

“These two are the specific movie figures from ‘Endgame,’ so you see Ronin – Hawkeye – here in his awesome ninja outfit and Captain America and his team suit,” Pullano told INSIDER.

You’ll need all seven new figures, including Citizen V, “Infinity War’s” Ebony Maw, and Hercules, to build your own Thanos. If you’re a bit bummed out there aren’t more “Endgame” characters, just wait out a bit longer.

Pullano told us more “Endgame” characters will come out in two waves later this year.

Recommended ages: 4+ Price: $19.99

Customizable “Avengers: Endgame” Nerf Assembler Gear will let kids mix and match blasters from Captain America, Black Panther, Ronin, Captain Marvel, and more to build a blaster unique to them.

caption Captain America’s foldable shield is a favorite of ours. source Courtesy Hasbro

Hasbro integrates its Nerf blasters with “Avengers: Endgame” characters here. As opposed to regular Nerf blasters, you can disassemble and reassemble blasters to customize them with parts from different toys in the same line. So if you really want to combine Captain America’s shield with Black Panther’s claw, no one is stopping you.

“It really puts the power in the kids’ hands to imagine and create what they want to create,” said Pullano. “We don’t instruct the kids to build a certain way.”

Recommended ages: 5+ Price: $19.99

You will be able to get a majority of the “Avengers: Endgame” characters in slightly smaller six-inch figures.

caption Here are a few of the characters you’ll see in stores. source Hasbro

Figures that will be available include Captain America, Spider-Man in his Iron Spider suit, Black Panther, Ant-Man, the villainous Chitari, Captain Marvel, Ronin, Iron Man, and War Machine.

Recommended ages: 4+ Price: $9.99

Thanos and Hulk are slightly more expensive because they come with their own weapons.

caption Thanos comes with a sword. source Hasbro

Thanos is in his full battle armor. Hulk’s weaon doesn’t look like anything to us other than something he pulled up out of the ground.

Recommended ages: 4+ Price: $12.99

If you want Rocket Raccoon, you’ll be able to get him with his buddy Thor in a two-pack.

caption The rabbit and Thor are back together. source Courtesy of Hasbro

We also thought it was pretty cool that both Captain Marvel and Captain America will be available in a two pack.

Recommended ages: 4+ Price: $19.99

Forget Thor’s hammer, you can get your own mini Stormbreaker just like the one Chris Hemsworth’s character uses in “Infinity War.”

caption Don’t forget to aim for the head when going after Thanos. source Courtesy of Hasbro

The toy itself isn’t new. It’s simply in new “Endgame” packaging here. Regardless, I expect it to be one that kids will want after seeing the sequel since it’s teased in the trailers. When you push the little green leaf, which was once Groot’s arm, you’ll get different lightning sound effects.

Recommended ages: 5+ Price: $19.99

14-inch Iron Man and Captain America action figures were the coolest ones we saw and tried out.

caption These are the two priciest items of the collection, but kids should definitely get their money’s worth. Pullano said after speaking with their global consumer insights team, Hasbro has found kids want larger scale items with a simple feature they can easily activate. source Courtesy Hasbro

Pullano said some of the feedback they’ve heard is that some of the line is too expensive so they’ve tried to take that in mind with its line of “Endgame” toys this year.

“We’ve consciously made the effort to try to bring our price points down to focus on one awesome thing that we know kids are going to love,” said Pullano.

The focus on these two toys is the electronics. Both feature over 15 sound effects and phrases. Unfortunately, it’s not the actors you’ll hear in “Endgame” providing their voices to the toys. Instead, it’s a likeness. The “wow” factor with these two toys is the ability to pull back either action figure’s arm and watch Captain America frisbee toss his shield on his own and Iron Man blast projectors out of his hand. It’s really simple to set up and launch and kids will probably spend a while perfecting their aim.

Recommended ages: 4+ Price: $29.99