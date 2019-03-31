8 clues the new ‘Avengers: Endgame’ toys may hint about the upcoming movie

caption New “Avengers: Endgame” toys show off Captain America and Iron Man’s new team suits, but also gadgets on their left hands. source Hasbro

Warning: There are potential spoilers below for “Avengers: Endgame.”

The first wave of “Avengers: Endgame” toys are in stores Sunday.

From a new Hulk toy to a new look at Hawkeye’s Ronin persona, they give a few hints at what’s to come in the upcoming Marvel sequel.

Hasbro released its first wave of highly anticipated “Avengers: Endgame” toys Sunday and there are over 40 new items to wade through.

INSIDER met with Hasbro mid-March to preview all of the action figures and toys ahead of time. You can check out the coolest toys here that kids will want from the new lineup.

Many of the toys also offer some hints and clues about what to expect from the upcoming movie, including confirmation of Hawkeye’s alter-ego, Ronin, that has been teased in trailers. From Thanos’ new weapon and armor to a new Hulk, keep reading to see what Hasbro’s first wave of “Avengers: Endgame” toys may tell us about the upcoming sequel.

We have a full look at Hawkeye in his new Ronin gear.

caption We’ve seen Clint Barton (played by Jeremy Renner) teased in the Ronin suit in the “Avengers: Endgame” trailers, but now it’s official. source Hasbro/Marvel

This is the most obvious reveal fans were probably expecting. The two “Avengers: Endgame” trailers teased Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the classic Ronin suit. Who is Ronin? Barton briefly takes on the mantle of the samurai warrior in the Marvel comics.

Hasbro released three different Ronin action figures, which you can see here.

The Hulk is back with a different look. Could we be seeing a version of Professor Hulk?

caption The Hulk is looking like more of a hunk here. The new Hulk figures have the big green guy looking a bit more trim. source Courtesy of Hasbro, composite by Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

For a while, fans thought we may see a merged version of the Hulk and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) characters called Professor Hulk, and we think that’s what we’re seeing here.

In “Avengers: Infinity War,” Bruce Banner was having a lot of trouble accessing the Hulk throughout the movie. On the film’s Blu-ray commentary, “Infinity War” co-director Joe Russo said the reason Banner had trouble accessing the Hulk was because the two hate one another and the green guy is fed up.

“We thought an interesting direction to take [Hulk] in is: Well, what if Banner, who typically uses the Hulk to solve crisis situations – what if the Hulk were no longer interested in solving those problems for Banner? The relationship is becoming increasingly dysfunctional,” said Russo. “He’s tired of playing hero to Bruce Banner.”

Read more: 23 things we learned about the making of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ that answer pivotal questions about the movie

At the end of “Infinity War,” Banner tells Hulk they need to work on some things. By the time we see them again in “Endgame,” it’s possible Banner and Hulk have found some peace with one another and that they’re co-existing much better since the Thanos snap. (What better way to bring people back together than by vanquishing half of the universe from existence?) Banner also may have even more control over the Hulk while he’s transformed.

In the comics, Banner gave the professor version of the Hulk a safeguard so if he gets too angry, he’ll automatically transform back into Banner. As for that weapon Banner is wielding? We think it’s most likely something he just rips up out of the street.

Each “Avengers: Endgame” character who is wearing a new suit is fitted with a device on their left hands. Is this a time travel device?

caption As Shuri would say, “What are those?” source Hasbro

Each of the toys we saw is fitted with a small blue device on their hands. We’re betting those gadgets (and new suits) are going to help the Avengers travel back in time to undo the events of Thanos’ life-altering snap at the end of “Infinity War.”

Confused? You can read our full explainer on how we think time travel will be a part of “Avengers: Endgame” here.

We may get to see more of Thor and Rocket Raccoon together.

caption Thor and Rocket Raccoon will be available together in a two-pack. Thor still has his two different-colored eyes. source Courtesy of Hasbro

The two already went on an adventure in “Infinity War” to find Thor a new Thanos-killing weapon. Will Thor team up again with Rocket to help reunite him with his pal Groot?

Here’s to hoping Thor refers to Rocket as rabbit again.

Are we also going to see Captain Marvel and Captain America team up?

caption Captain Marvel and Captain America will come together in a two-pack for $19.99. They are recommended for ages four and up. source Courtesy of Hasbro

This is the duo we’ve been waiting for since Captain Marvel’s debut. Even if they’re not fighting side-by-side in the film, it’s a good idea to box the MCU’s two captains together. Either way, we support this duo working side-by-side.

Take a closer look at Captain America’s costume and Captain Marvel’s eyes.

caption Did Captain Marvel’s eyes throw you off? They’re supposed to look like that. source Courtesy of Hasbro

Captain Marvel’s eyes aren’t closed or unfinished here, they’re yellow.

“If you saw ‘Captain Marvel’ the movie, when she goes binary, she has that photon power. So that is actually a representation of her,” director of global brand strategy and marketing for Hasbro’s Marvel line, Michael Pullano, told INSIDER.

Expect to see more of Captain Marvel’s photon powers in “Endgame.”

Captain America’s blue suit reminds us a lot of the suit he wore in 2012’s first Avengers movie, but that could just be the coloring. If the Avengers are really going back to the past though, it wouldn’t surprise us if Cap is wearing an older suit to blend in with the times.

New Thanos toys show off his battle armor and a new sword.

caption Thanos is ready for battle. source Hasbro, Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

We haven’t seen Thanos in any of the marketing for “Avengers: Endgame” so this is a treat. It’s not just the Avengers who are getting suited up in the new movie. Thanos is ready for another surprise Thor attack with battle armor to protect his chest and head.

But it’s not only Thanos’ new suit and blade you should be focused on.

The new Thanos toys come with an Infinity Gauntlet that looks very much intact.

caption Shouldn’t this gauntlet look damaged? The first Thanos toy is a build-a-figure, which you can get only if you buy seven new Legends’ Marvel characters. source Courtesy Hasbro; composite by Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER

The Infinity Gauntlet looked pretty wrecked after Thanos used it in “Infinity War,” but the one Thanos has on multiple toys released Sunday looks like no harm has come to it.

Is this a new one or did Thanos time travel and fix it? We’ll have to wait until “Avengers: Endgame” is in theaters on Friday, April 26 to know for sure.

You can follow along with our “Avengers: Endgame” coverage here.