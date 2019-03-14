The new ‘Avengers: Endgame’ trailer hints that Hawkeye suffered a huge loss in ‘Infinity War’

caption Hawkeye looks deeply upset and withdrawn in the newest “Avengers: Endgame” trailer and there’s most likely a good reason why. source Marvel Studios

Warning: There may be potential spoilers ahead for Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame.“

A new “Avengers: Endgame” trailer was released Wednesday, featuring flashbacks of the original Avengers.

Among them is a scene featuring Hawkeye (played by Jeremy Renner) and his daughter.

The scene suggests he may have lost his family in “Infinity War.”

Marvel released a new trailer for the next “Avengers” movie, “Avengers: Endgame,” and it shows us a lot more of Hawkeye/Clint Barton. From the footage we see, it doesn’t look like things went so well for him and his family during “Avengers: Infinity War.”

The new trailer shows flashbacks of the first Avengers – Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor. There’s also one brief scene in color we’ve never seen before of Hawkeye and his family. He’s presumably teaching his daughter how to fire an arrow. In the background, you can make out, what appear to be his wife setting up a meal and his two other children.

The next shot shows an incredibly despondent Hawkeye.

What does this mean? Hawkeye probably lost his family in the Thanos snap.

The answer is most likely a somber one. Hawkeye probably lost his family from the events of “Infinity War.” We bet he watched his family disappear right before his eyes.

Why do we think Hawkeye lost his family when Thanos snapped away half the universe? Here’s all of the evidence.

The last time we saw Hawkeye

caption Clint Barton was helping Captain America flee from Tony and the rest of the Avengers with Bucky. source Captain America Civil War

The last time we saw Hawkeye was in 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War.”

Barton told the main Avengers in “Age of Ultron” he was ready to retire. At the time, he had two young children and another one on the way. In last year’s “Infinity War,” Black Widow briefly says that after the events of “Civil War,” both Ant-Man and Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) took some sort of plea deal because anything else would’ve been too hard on their families.

In the “Endgame” trailers, Barton’s curiously back in superhero gear, suggesting he was probably affected by the Thanos snap at the end of “Infinity War.”

What’s with the new gear? He’s taken on a new persona – presumably that of Ronin

caption In “Endgame,” we see Barton with a new haircut and a sword instead of arrows. source Marvel

If Hawkeye’s family vanishes right before his eyes after Thanos snapped his fingers in “Infinity War,” it could have sent him into a downward spiral.

Photos emerged in 2017 of Hawkeye on the set of “Endgame” wearing a different outfit that had fans thinking he’ll take on the role of another character called Ronin. Not to be confused with the “Guardians of the Galaxy” bad guy, Ronan, Ronin is a persona multiple characters in the Marvel universe have adopted over the years.

The word itself is Japanese for a lone samurai. Barton took on the mantle of the warrior after the events of “Civil War” in the comics, so that would line up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe perfectly.

caption Barton first appears as Ronin in 2007’s New Avengers #27. source Marvel

Think of Ronin as a badass ninja. Barton first appeared as the character in 2007’s New Avengers No. 27. He didn’t stay as Ronin for too long in the comics before resuming his title of Hawkeye.

In the “Endgame” trailers, it looks like Barton wears a similar Ronin outfit to the one from the comics.

caption This is another look at comic Ronin. source Marvel

He also appears to be out of the US and it’s his old pal Black Widow who may try – and succeed – at bringing him back to the Avengers HQ to come up with a plan to help undo what Thanos has done.

“Avengers: Endgame” is in theaters Friday, April 26, 2019.