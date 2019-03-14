Here are all the Marvel movies referenced in the newest ‘Avengers: Endgame’ trailer

caption Thor still has short hair in “Avengers: Endgame.” source Disney/Marvel

Marvel released a new trailer for “Avengers: Endgame.”

Scenes from other movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are included in the trailer.

The trailer reflects on the past while looking forward to the future.

The newest trailer for “Avengers: Endgame” reflects on the Avengers’ past.

Scenes from a number of movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are shown throughout the trailer as the world’s heroes prepare to undo Thanos’ utter decimation of the universe’s population. From 2008’s “Iron Man” to “Captain America: The First Avenger,” the scenes show some of the Avengers before they became the heroes of today.

Here are all of the movies from the MCU that are featured in the trailer.

“Avengers: Endgame” hits theaters Friday, April 26.

The trailer opens with a scene from 2008’s “Iron Man.”

caption Tony Stark crashes in the desert. source Paramount Pictures

“It seems like 1,000 years ago. I fought my way out of that cave, became my own man,” Tony Stark says in a voice-over as the trailer opens.

The first scene shown in the trailer is Stark in the Afghanistan desert in his first Iron Man suit. He crashed after escaping from the cave where he was held by terrorists.

The next scene is also from the first “Iron Man.”

caption Pepper gives Tony a gift. source Paramount Pictures

Tony opens a wrapped gift from Pepper Potts in the first “Avengers” movie. She gives Tony his old arc reactor in a box with an engraving that says, “Proof that Tony Stark has a heart.”

A clip of Pepper is from 2013’s “Iron Man 3.”

caption Pepper holds Tony’s mask. source Disney/Marvel

Pepper finds an Iron Man mask in the destroyed remnants of their home and puts her face to it. The mask begins to beep and Pepper puts it on to hear a message from Tony.

The United States Armed Services Recruitment building is from 2011’s “Captain America: The First Avenger.”

caption Steve wants to join the Army. source Paramount Pictures

Steve Rogers wants to join the Army, so he goes to a recruitment center.

The next scene shows Steve when he enters the building.

caption Steve is denied because he is small. source Paramount Pictures

A mirror is supposed to show a soldier what he would look like in uniform, but Steve is too short to see himself fully.

Peggy Carter, Steve’s love, can be heard in a voice-over saying, “None of us can go back. All we can do is our best, and sometimes the best that we can do is to start over.” She says that line in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” when Steve visits her in her old age.

The next clip shows Steve carrying Peggy’s casket in 2014’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”

caption Steve cries during Peggy’s funeral. source Disney/Marvel

Steve is one of the pallbearers at Peggy’s funeral.

Odin puts a hand on Thor’s shoulder at the end of 2011’s “Thor.”

caption Odin and Thor look over Asgard. source Paramount Pictures

Thor tells Odin that he will make him proud. Odin puts his hand on Thor’s shoulder and says, “You’ve already made me proud.”

Some of the ashes of the fallen from 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War” are shown.

caption Bucky disappearing in “Infinity War.” source Disney/Marvel

Half of the universe’s population disintegrated after Thanos’ snap.