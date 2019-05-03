15 scenes from the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ trailers and teasers that were edited or cut from the movie

caption A key character was edited out of this shot. source Disney/Marvel

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “Avengers: Endgame.”

Some scenes that were shown in teasers and trailers for “Endgame” didn’t appear at all in the movie.

Other shots were edited to conceal storylines.

Marvel goes to great lengths to prevent spoilers regarding their highly-anticipated movies.

Aside from telling the stars what they’re not allowed to speak about during interviews, they’ve used other methods to throw off fans. “Avengers: Infinity War” trailers contained red herrings and misdirects in an effort to prevent people from figuring out details, and the same tactic was used for “Endgame.”

Scenes might have been cut from the movie for the sake of time (“Endgame” is three hours long, after all) or perhaps they were deemed not necessary to include. Scenes that looked different in the teasers and trailers were likely changed to avoid giving away plot points, like Thor’s surprising new appearance and Bruce’s merging of his two identities.

Here are scenes from the “Endgame” trailers and teasers that were altered or weren’t actually in the movie.

This shot of Bruce at the Avengers headquarters looking at the screen with the names of the vanished characters wasn’t part of the movie.

caption Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner in “Avengers: Endgame.” source Marvel Studios

Bruce wasn’t even in that scene (which you can see in the first official trailer). Instead, Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Steve Rogers/Captain America, Rhodey/War Machine, Tony Stark/Iron Man, and Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow were the ones gathered in the room assessing the missing people.

The movie also included a shot of Carol looking at the screen and realizing that Nick Fury, who she formed a bond with after meeting in “Captain Marvel,” was a victim of Thanos’ snap.

Steve didn’t look disgruntled and peeved in the film’s group therapy scene.

caption Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America in “Avengers: Endgame.” source Disney/Marvel

Steve was seen five years after the snap, trying to put on a strong front and encourage others to move on and do something with the world that they had left. He looked defeated in “Endgame,” contrary to this shot of him looking angry.

We never saw this shot of Natasha sitting in the rain, presumably at the Avengers HQ.

caption Scarlett Johansson stars as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow. source Marvel Studios

The only time the character was shown in the rain was when she traveled to Tokyo to convince Clint Barton/Hawkeye to rejoin the team.

This scene of Natasha looking at something in the distance was also nowhere to be found in “Endgame.”

caption Scarlett Johansson’s first appearance in the MCU was in “Iron Man 2.” source Disney/Marvel

Natasha wore green jackets throughout the movie, but this moment from one of the teasers wasn’t included.

In this film scene, Natasha’s hair color was red mixed with blonde. It was also a bit longer than usual, not completely blond and short as it appeared in the trailers.

caption Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson in “Avengers: Endgame.” source Disney/Marvel

In this scene, Scott Lang/Ant-Man returned from the Quantum Realm and went to the HQ to get to some answers about what transpired while he was technically gone for five years. When viewers saw Natasha after that time jump, she changed her hairstyle and hue.

They likely edited the scene in an attempt to prevent people from catching on to why Natasha had different hair colors throughout the trailers and teasers.

The trailers and teasers removed Professor Hulk, who was standing behind Rocket Raccoon as he entered Thor’s home in New Asgard.

caption Bradley Cooper voices Rocket Raccoon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. source Marvel Studios

In “Endgame,” Bruce successfully merged the brain of Dr. Banner with the brawn of The Hulk so he could get the “best of both worlds.” There are many trailer and teasers scenes that removed the green character because the new look was a huge spoiler. In this particular shot, Professor Hulk was standing to the right of the frame, wearing jeans and a jacket.

Two of the Avengers, Bruce and Thor, were removed from this shot to avoid the big reveals about their appearances.

caption The remaining Avengers tried to carry out a new plan. source Marvel/Disney

Bruce, who became Professor Hulk after the time hop, was standing in the back behind Rhodey and Tony.

Thor, who was wearing sunglasses and sporting a heavier physique due to years of drinking and unhealthy eating, was actually sitting in a chair all the way on the right side of the frame by Natasha. The teasers and trailers were careful to prevent anyone from figuring out that Thor’s look completely changed over the course of five years.

This handshake between Tony and Steve didn’t happen, and Steve didn’t wear that outfit during the real scene.

caption Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans in “Avengers: Endgame.” source Disney/Marvel

The moment took place when Tony, Cap, Bruce, and Scott used the Pym Particles to travel back to New York City in 2012 (which is when the first “Avengers” movie happened). While there, Cap wore his old bright blue superhero suit to blend in with the setting, not the dark one that’s visible in one of the teasers.

After failing in their attempt to safely retrieve the Tesseract, Tony and Cap came up with a new plan that involved traveling to New Jersey during another time period to retrieve the item. Once Captain America said that he trusted Tony, the next shot showed their hands tapping the time and space GPS devices on their wrists and wearing the white Pym suits.

This scene between Natasha and Clint didn’t make it into the film.

caption Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner star as Black Widow and Hawkeye. source Marvel

They were seen in spacecrafts twice in the film: when they traveled to Morag and then when they headed to Vormir (where the Soul Stone was located). In both instances, their heads didn’t nearly touch like they’re shown in this scene.

Viewers didn’t see Natasha doing target practice.

caption Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow in “Avengers: Endgame.” source Disney/Marvel

Perhaps the scene didn’t seem necessary to include in the movie.

Professor Hulk was removed from this scene.

caption Jeremy Renner stars as Hawkeye/Clint Barton. source Marvel Studios

This moment took place after the Avengers returned back to present day and learned that Natasha died. While Clint was thinking about the tragedy, Bruce was standing in the shot, wearing a blue sweater and looking out toward the lake.

This shot of Thor with his short hair and superhero suit wasn’t part of “Endgame.”

caption Chris Hemsworth plays Thor in the MCU. source Marvel Studios

The only time fans saw Thor with the short locks was at the start of the film, before the five-year time hop. Later in the film when he channeled lightning, Thor had longer hair and a thicker beard.

The Outriders that chased Hawkeye were nowhere to be seen in the official trailer.

caption Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye in “Avengers: Endgame.” source Disney/Marvel

In the movie, Hawkeye shot at an arrow at the creatures, which created an explosion. Marvel probably didn’t want fans to know that Thanos’ army returned for “Endgame.”

Giant-sized Ant-Man was edited out of this shot.

caption Bradley Cooper voices Rocket and Don Cheadle stars as Rhodey/War Machine. source Disney/Marvel

In “Endgame,” there was a moment in which he stood behind the two characters while in battle.

Captain Marvel never wore her helmet in “Endgame.”

caption Brie Larson stars as Captain Marvel in the MCU. source Disney/Marvel

Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel appeared at the start of the movie and helped rescue Tony and Nebula from space. She also went to The Garden to help the Avengers get answers from Thanos. In both instances, Carol had long hair that was exposed when she flew.

When she returned years later, Carol rocked a shorter haircut.