‘Avengers’ fans are freaking out over Thor’s first impression of Captain Marvel in the new ‘Endgame’ trailer

- Marvel just released the latest trailer for “Avengers: Endgame.”
- The last scene shows Thor meeting Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, apparently for the first time.
- As he summons his axe and the weapon flies past her head, she doesn’t even flinch. “I like this one,” he tells Black Widow.
- “Avengers” fans are swooning over the brief yet adorable interaction, and many are eager to see more scenes that feature these two characters.
This is the first time Captain Marvel has appeared in footage from “Avengers: Endgame.” And for many fans, it’s the first time they’ve seen her interact with any of the other superheroes.
But fans seem extra jazzed about this particular duo, especially because Thor’s reaction to her is so endearing.
Look at Thor being all soft with Carol. I CAN'T WAIT FOR THIS FRIENDSHIP! #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/QjzVTrxc2Y
— ???????????????????? (@itsjustanx) March 14, 2019
thor after knowing carol for two seconds pic.twitter.com/pN5FmHSCzZ
— ???????????????????????????? ???????????? ???????? ???????? | ???????????? (@valkyriethot) March 14, 2019
Thor and Carol after meeting for 5 seconds#AvengersEndgamepic.twitter.com/JCXF3XIHiO
— Becky || SAW CAPTAIN MARVEL ︽✵︽ (@xBreeTanner) March 14, 2019
Thor making new friends is what I live for pic.twitter.com/9Ls8jWbdPM
— melek☀️ (@Lokieed) March 14, 2019
And help I already want a buddy cop movie with Thor and Carol #AvengersEndgame
— Preeti Chhibber (@runwithskizzers) March 14, 2019
THOR AND CAROL DANVERS. U SEE THAT EXCELLENCE #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/PqWQQ66v93
— hannah (@lillseb) March 14, 2019
carol: not impressed
thor: very impressed pic.twitter.com/AyXrfh1TdN
— patricia (@heartfiIiaz) March 14, 2019
Fans are pointing out the aesthetic similarities between their powers, with many speculating – and, of course, making jokes – about how powerful Thor and Captain Marvel will be together.
thanos when carol and thor show up in front of him pic.twitter.com/SUd9CpLsao
— laq saw cm!!! (@spidervesre) March 14, 2019
CONFIRMED: We're getting THOR AND CAROL SCENES IN ENDGAME! I REPEAT THOR AND CAROL! pic.twitter.com/6SvpVZ4QI3
— Brie Larson Updates (@brielarsonhq) March 10, 2019
thor and carol in endgame when they both figure out they have glowing eyespic.twitter.com/NlU0TZTctA
— ale | saw captain marvel x3 (@AVNGRSWINTER) March 11, 2019
Thanos when he see's Carol and Thor pulling up to his farm pic.twitter.com/4mNz3r9AGt
— Peter come's back next month (@MJxbeanie) March 8, 2019
Carol and Thor on their way to defeat Thanos #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/5AExwDOqwK
— Raquel Anchel????︽✵︽ (@Ranchel_) March 14, 2019
Some even seem to think Thor has a crush on his newest teammate.
When Thor sees Captain Marvel on the battlefield pic.twitter.com/oVKuAMt6xK
— Grant Goldberg (@GrantGoldberg) March 14, 2019
the only person who ever smiled in the two endgame trailers we got was thor. carol literally breathed and he smiled ohmygod her power pic.twitter.com/D1QoxWblAw
— ???????????? ???????????? ???????? ???????? (@neIliescrain) March 14, 2019
Thor meeting Carol Danvers for the first time… #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/vUcOZUcUjF
— Mark Brockett (@Tuff_Overlord) March 14, 2019
Others disagree.
if I see any straights on here trying to ship carol and thor I’m going to call the police don’t even come close to me with your heterosexual activity
— amanda (@Igbtmarvell) March 14, 2019
But regardless, all fans are eager to see more scenes that feature these two characters.
a friendship between captain marvel and thor: the two strongest avengers #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/HocLqvxl6w
— a saw cm (@cptainxmarvel) March 14, 2019
thor and carol:
* :] . * . * . *
. * . * 😉 .
* ????* . . * . . * *. . ????*.
. * * . *. * .
. * ❤️ . . ⚡️
me: pic.twitter.com/qT433wATDr
— ????????????, #???? ???????????? ????????????????. ???????????????? ????????????!!! (@helasthot) March 14, 2019
