13 questions we have after watching the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ trailer

caption Captain America showed off a new, younger look. source Marvel

The first trailer for the next “Avengers” movie dropped Friday morning.

While we finally know the much-anticipated name of the film, “Avengers: Endgame,” (guessed months ago) and received our first glimpse of Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), we have a lot of questions.

Will Tony Stark get back to Earth? What’s going on with Hawkeye (is he even Hawkeye anymore)? And did the teaser hint at the off-screen death of another character? “Avengers: Endgame” won’t be in theaters until April 26, 2019. Until then, let’s dive into it.

Will Tony Stark ever get back to Earth to have that big dinner with Pepper Potts?

caption Tony Stark needs something to pick his spirits up and get him back in action. source Marvel

He’s adrift in space, presumably with Nebula, at the start of the trailer. He sounds dejected after watching a majority of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange, and Spider-Man disappear right before his eyes.

Tony says he ran out of food and water four days ago as he leaves a message for Pepper Potts. Is he going to survive this? And if so, who’s going to save him? It sounds like he needs some help from Thor.

Is Pepper even alive?

caption Did Pepper Potts survive the great Thanos Snappening? source Disney / Marvel

We’re not sure if Pepper made it out alive at the end of “Infinity War.” We do know that Gwyneth Paltrow, who plays her, has said she is supposed to be in both movies. A leaked image showed Pepper in her own Iron Man-like suit. In the comics, she becomes a hero called Rescue.

Pepper and Tony were planning for a wedding at the start of “Infinity War,” so it would be devastating if they never saw each other again. Plus, Tony mentioned the idea of having a child after a dream he had. When he was space-bound, it sounded like Pepper had something important to tell him.

Where is Nebula?

caption Nebula is Gamora’s sister and a daughter of Thanos. source Marvel

Is she on board that ship with Tony at the trailer’s start, or did she ditch him in search of her father, Thanos? She was pretty upset after learning about the death of her sister, Gamora. From the shot in the trailer above, it looks like she’s on the ship with Tony.

How injured is Thanos?

caption Also, what does Thanos wear when he’s not wearing that armor? Just wondering. source Marvel

It seems like using the gauntlet and the power of every Infinity Gem at once took a toll on the Mad Titan. From the little we see of him in the teaser, he appears to be a bit lethargic. But maybe he’s just basking in the fact that he thinks he saved the universe.

Also, it’s not really clear if he’s on Earth or another planet at the moment. If it’s the latter, that would make it a bit tough for the Avengers to go after him.

And what does Thanos wear when he’s out of his armor?

caption In a nod to the comics, Thanos’ armor is seen prominently hanging up. source Marvel

Is he just a dude wearing jeans and a T-shirt? It’s not important. I’m just wondering.

Um, where is Thor?

caption Chris Hemsworth stars as Thor. source Disney/Marvel

Thor is the most powerful Avenger, and Tony could definitely use his help getting home to Earth before his oxygen runs out. Instead, he’s sitting, possibly moping, in what may be a cell.

We’re sure he’s mourning his new tree friend (Groot), but he has his rabbit (Rocket Racoon), and he really needs to get his head in the game. He was the one who missed killing Thanos by near inches, and that’s probably stuck in his mind.

Why did Captain America shave his beard?

caption When Captain America cries, we all cry. source Marvel

Here’s a wild thought. We’re pretty sure “Avengers: Endgame” is going to deal with time travel in some way. (There have been leaked photos of the actors in their costumes from the first movie. I’m not linking to them.)

What if the Cap we’re looking at isn’t the bearded Steve Rogers we know from “Infinity War,” but a younger one?

On the flip side, this could be the way Captain America mourns. He needed a new look.

Is Shuri really dead or just missing?

caption Shuri’s face appears on a screen as missing in the trailer. source Disney/Marvel

Eagle-eyed viewers may have been surprised to see Shuri’s face pop up on a screen among those missing after the events of “Infinity War,” especially since “Black Panther” star Angela Bassett said in an interview that Shuri is alive and well.

What’s the deal? Shuri may have bit the dust, but we bet it’s likely that she’s hiding in Wakanda, grieving the loss of her brother, T’Challa. Why do we think that? Well, Scott Lang (Ant-Man) also appears briefly on that screen, but he appears at the end of the trailer, alive and well. We’re not giving up hope on Shuri just yet.

What’s going on with Hawkeye?

caption Where’s Hawkeye’s bow and arrow? source Marvel

Hawkeye has seemingly ditched his bow and arrow for a new weapon and look. Comic fans are familiar with the costume as one of Clint Barton’s alternate egos, Ronin, which he takes on for a short time.

Did Hawkeye’s family die?

caption Jeremy Renner stars as Hawkeye. source Disney/Marvel

In “Infinity War,” Black Widow hinted that Clint Barton, or Hawkeye, took some sort of plea deal after the events of “Captain America: Civil War” to be with his family. Barton said he wanted to retire from the job back in “Avengers: Age of Ultron” for the same reason. Clearly, something happened if he’s in another country with a brand-new darker and grim look.

Where’s Captain Marvel?

caption How does she tie into this? source Marvel

Nick Fury sent out a distress call to her at the end of “Infinity War.” Is she going to be the one to find Tony lost in space? That would be cool.

How did Scott Lang get out of the quantum realm?

caption Paul Rudd stars as Ant-Man, or Scott Lang. source Disney/Marvel

At the end of the “Ant-Man” sequel, Scott Lang became trapped in the quantum realm in one of the end-credit scenes.

Everyone who knew Scott went into the quantum realm – Hank Pym, Janet van Dyne, and their daughter, Hope van Dyne, were all lost in the snap, leaving him by himself with no way to leave the realm. We’re not sure if someone else arrived to let him out of the realm or if Scott had an emergency plan to get himself out of the realm on his own. We’re betting it’s the latter.

Is the end of the trailer a hint at a happy ending?

caption The “Avengers: Endgame” trailer logo seems to be coming together instead of disappearing. source Marvel

At the end of “Infinity War,” many of our favorite characters, ranging from Spider-Man to Black Panther, literally disappeared and dissipated before our eyes as dust.

Some fans noted online that the dust particles come back together to form the “A” in the “Avengers” logo, suggesting that the original Avengers will be able to fix what happened in some way. How will they do it? We’ll have to wait to find out when the movie hits theaters on April 26, 2019.

