14 photos that show how ‘Avengers: Endgame’ looks without visual effects

caption The Captain Marvel and Thanos scene from late in “Avengers: Endgame” can be seen coming together above from beginning to end in various stages of development. source Marvel Studios

“Avengers: Endgame” is one of five movies competing at the 2020 Oscars for best visual effects.

The movie contains nearly 2,500 visual effects shots from VFX houses, including Framestore, Weta Digital, Industrial Light & Magic, and DNEG that were worked on for three years.

We rounded up before-and-after images shared with Insider from Disney and from videos released by the three VFX houses and Marvel to show how much work went into creating the highest-grossing movie of all time.

A lot of motion capture suits were worn, even in scenes that you think don’t have them.

There were also plenty of digital extras added into the climactic fight sequence.

“Endgame” moved forward five years to introduce us to Smart Hulk.

caption Here’s how Smart Hulk looks in “Avengers: Endgame.” source Marvel Studios

When the Hulk was speaking with Ant-Man, Paul Rudd had to keep a straight face.

Mark Ruffalo wore a motion capture suit to film his scenes in the movie.

caption Would you be able to keep your composure and act seriously if Ruffalo was in front of you dressed like this? source Marvel Studios

It’s quite delightful to see scenes of Mark Ruffalo in his mo-cap suit next to the regular actors in scenes.

caption It looks a lot sillier when you see Ruffalo on the floor with gear on. source Marvel Studios/Framestore

In this moment by visual effects house Framestore, Tony, Natasha, and Bruce are trying to figure out the most efficient times to travel back to the past to retrieve Infinity stones.

Even simple scenes where Hawkeye and the Avengers were seen wearing suits had heavy visual effects.

caption It really looks like Jeremy Renner is wearing a suit in this scene. source Framestore

Jeremy Renner wasn’t actually wearing that white suit to travel back in time.

Renner wasn’t really wearing a suit! It’s fake.

caption Framestore worked on characters and certain sequences in “Endgame” to bring them to life. source Framestore

Instead, Renner wore a motion capture suit that was replaced with the suit we saw in the final film. Framestore worked on over 300 shots of VFX for the film in total.

A lot of the suits seen in the movie were added with visual effects.

caption The other actors weren’t necessarily wearing motion-capture suits. They had on versions of their hero suits. source Marvel Studios/Framestore

When the heroes did their valiant walk together before they went back in time, some of them were actually wearing versions of their usual hero costumes. The special white Avengers costumes came later.

When Captain America was fighting his younger self, they weren’t really fighting on a bridge.

caption The scene made it look like the two were high up in a skyscraper. That New York City fight took place on the ground. source Marvel Studios

Chris Evans was fighting against a stunt double.

Evans and a stunt double fought in a large room surrounded by green screens.

caption Not exactly a bridge. source Marvel Studios/DNEG

VFX house DNEG put together the fight sequence.

You probably think the visual effects in this scene are just limited to space and Captain Marvel’s suit, but that’s not the case.

caption DNEG also worked on this sequence for “Endgame.” source Marvel Studios/DNEG

Can you guess which unexpected part of the above image is a visual effect?

We weren’t even looking at Captain Marvel’s real hair.

caption Brie Larson was also strapped in. source Marvel Studios/DNEG

Brie Larson had a cap on to tuck away her real hair.

Heroes returned through tens of portals for the big climatic battle.

caption Here’s how the final scene in the movie looked. source Marvel Studios

The scene showed thousands of heroes and villains getting ready to do battle.

All of the portals were created using special effects.

caption Here’s an earlier progression image that shows some of the work that went into creating the many portals that brought our heroes onto one battlefield. source Marvel Studios

In addition, most of that army you’re looking at is digital.

When the heroes storm towards the enemy in a powerful moment…

caption Captain America yelled out, “Avengers, assemble,” as they raced toward Thanos and his army. source Marvel Studios

Anyone who’s flying and many of the background people were added after the fact.

… there weren’t nearly as many people running.

caption Only a handful of people were actually running in that moment when the Avengers assembled. source Marvel Studios

The VFX team told Insider there are upwards of 10,000 people and aliens on the battlefield in the scene.

According to a video released by Marvel Entertainment in August, Marvel VFX supervisor Dan DeeLeeuw estimated the heroes were only charging about six people.

Characters like Scarlett Witch, Doctor Strange, Valkyrie, and Spider-Man were added in later.

caption This is what the scene looked like as it was coming together. source Marvel Studios

Above is a progression image of the scene in progress.

Any time you saw Valkyrie riding on the pegasus, she really was on a contraption.

caption The pegasus was added to the scene later. source Marvel Studios

Actress Tessa Thompson had something to hold onto while flying in the skies.

It just didn’t look like a flying horse.

caption Scarlett Witch and Valkyrie had wires and a stand-in while filming the battle. source Marvel Studios

A few extras were needed in the background to help move it around. Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlett Witch, meanwhile, needed some wires to help her fly.

When Scarlett Witch rose high up into the sky to confront Thanos…

caption Scarlett Witch wanted revenge on Thanos for killing Vision. source Marvel Studios

… not only was she on wires, but there was someone there to make sure she was OK.

caption A person is seen behind Elizabeth Olsen while filming. source Marvel Studios

We’ll see more of Scarlett Witch on the upcoming Disney Plus series “WandaVision.”

Drax wasn’t really stabbing an alien.

caption Drax references a moment from early in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.” source Marvel Studios/Weta Digital

He was really lifted off the ground though.

Dave Bautista was on a giant green item propped up by a man in a green suit.

caption Bautista really was stabbing something. It was just an alien object. source Marvel Studios/Weta Digital

Bautista did really have a little knife, but as you can see, the pointed end was removed.

When Captain America dove at Thanos, he wasn’t really leaping at Josh Brolin.

caption Captain America briefly thinks he has Thanos right where he wants him. That’s short-lived. source Marvel Studios/Weta Digital

Chris Evans was in the suit, but we’re not looking at Thanos himself.

He was diving at another man in a motion-capture suit.

caption That’s not Josh Brolin. source Marvel Studios/Weta Digital

The same goes for when Brie Larson fought Thanos to get the gauntlet off of his hand.

caption Brie Larson was one of the few heroes powerful enough to nearly take down Thanos on her own. source Marvel Studios

Brie Larson was really in this shot and in her Captain Marvel suit.

A double stood in for Josh Brolin right here with a bodysuit on.

caption The two were on a dirt ground, but green walls surrounded them. source Marvel Studios

