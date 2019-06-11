The huge new ‘Avengers’ game is getting roasted because its superheroes look like knock-offs from the movies — here’s how they compare

- source
- “Marvel’s Avengers”/Square Enix
- A huge new “Avengers” game is in the works, and it was detailed on Monday night in Los Angeles at E3 2019.
- The game stars characters like Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor, but none of them look like their movie versions.
- Since the “Avengers” movie franchise is by far the most popular version of the characters, millions of people around the world associate Iron Man with Robert Downey Jr., Captain America with Chris Evans, and Thor with Chris Hemsworth.
- As a result, people are roasting the game for having “knock-off” versions of the characters they know and love.
The famous cast of Marvel’s vast “Avengers” movie franchise is instantly recognizable.
Robert Downey Jr., for instance, has become synonymous with Tony Stark – the billionaire Marvel character who becomes Iron Man. (In fact, recent news of Downey Jr. working on climate change led to dozens of headlines claiming he wanted to be “the real life Tony Stark.”)
And that’s why so many people were taken aback when the huge new “Avengers” game was finally shown off on Monday night – the game features a cast that looks and sounds completely different from the version of the characters known around the world from the films.
So, how different are they? We’ve put together a thorough comparison below – you be the judge!
This is Captain America, played by Jeff Schine in the game.
- “Marvel’s Avengers”/Square Enix
Here’s Chris Evans playing Captain America in the movies.
- Disney/Marvel Studios
Things get a little weirder when you get Cap’s mask off.
- Marvel/Square Enix
For comparison, this is Chris Evans again as Captain America.
- YouTube / Marvel
This is Bruce Banner, a.k.a. the Hulk, played by Troy Baker in the game.
- Marvel/Square Enix
And here’s Bruce in the movies, played by Mark Ruffalo.
- Marvel
Black Widow in the game is especially different — here she is, played by Laura Bailey.
- “Marvel’s Avengers”/Square Enix
In the movies, Black Widow is played by Scarlett Johansson.
- Marvel Studios/Disney
Thor is played by Travis Willingham — here’s what Thor looks like in the game.
- Marvel/Square Enix
And here’s Thor from the movies, portrayed by Chris Hemsworth.
- Marvel Studios
Here’s Tony Stark, a.k.a. Iron Man, played by Nolan North in the game.
- Marvel/Square Enix
And here’s Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark in the movies.
- Marvel Studios
People are turning to 1987 comedy classic “Spaceballs” to make fun of the game’s version of the “Avengers.”
- Brooksfilms
In one of the many classic scenes from “Spaceballs,” the movie’s heroes are seemingly captured by the bad guys – except, instead of the heroes being captured, it’s actually their stunt doubles.
“You idiots!” the enemy commander yells. “These are not them. You’ve captured their stunt doubles!”
That deepest of cuts is being used as a meme to roast the new “Avengers” game:
"You IDIOTS. These are not them! YOU CAPTURED THEIR STUNT DOUBLES!" pic.twitter.com/WDNXK7yf9b
— SomecallmeJohnny (@Somecallmejon) June 11, 2019
Check out the full scene right here:
See for yourself how different the game version of the “Avengers” is in the trailer below.