The huge new ‘Avengers’ game is getting roasted because its superheroes look like knock-offs from the movies — here’s how they compare

caption Who are these people dressed up as Captain America and Black Widow? source “Marvel’s Avengers”/Square Enix

The famous cast of Marvel’s vast “Avengers” movie franchise is instantly recognizable.

Robert Downey Jr., for instance, has become synonymous with Tony Stark – the billionaire Marvel character who becomes Iron Man. (In fact, recent news of Downey Jr. working on climate change led to dozens of headlines claiming he wanted to be “the real life Tony Stark.”)

And that’s why so many people were taken aback when the huge new “Avengers” game was finally shown off on Monday night – the game features a cast that looks and sounds completely different from the version of the characters known around the world from the films.

So, how different are they? We’ve put together a thorough comparison below – you be the judge!

This is Captain America, played by Jeff Schine in the game.

source “Marvel’s Avengers”/Square Enix

Here’s Chris Evans playing Captain America in the movies.

source Disney/Marvel Studios

Things get a little weirder when you get Cap’s mask off.

caption Who’s that guy? source Marvel/Square Enix

For comparison, this is Chris Evans again as Captain America.

caption The difference is pretty stark. source YouTube / Marvel

This is Bruce Banner, a.k.a. the Hulk, played by Troy Baker in the game.

source Marvel/Square Enix

And here’s Bruce in the movies, played by Mark Ruffalo.

source Marvel

Black Widow in the game is especially different — here she is, played by Laura Bailey.

source “Marvel’s Avengers”/Square Enix

In the movies, Black Widow is played by Scarlett Johansson.

source Marvel Studios/Disney

Thor is played by Travis Willingham — here’s what Thor looks like in the game.

caption That’s no Chris Hemsworth. source Marvel/Square Enix

And here’s Thor from the movies, portrayed by Chris Hemsworth.

source Marvel Studios

Here’s Tony Stark, a.k.a. Iron Man, played by Nolan North in the game.

source Marvel/Square Enix

And here’s Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark in the movies.

source Marvel Studios

People are turning to 1987 comedy classic “Spaceballs” to make fun of the game’s version of the “Avengers.”

source Brooksfilms

In one of the many classic scenes from “Spaceballs,” the movie’s heroes are seemingly captured by the bad guys – except, instead of the heroes being captured, it’s actually their stunt doubles.

“You idiots!” the enemy commander yells. “These are not them. You’ve captured their stunt doubles!”

That deepest of cuts is being used as a meme to roast the new “Avengers” game:

"You IDIOTS. These are not them! YOU CAPTURED THEIR STUNT DOUBLES!" pic.twitter.com/WDNXK7yf9b — SomecallmeJohnny (@Somecallmejon) June 11, 2019

Check out the full scene right here:

See for yourself how different the game version of the “Avengers” is in the trailer below.