The Avengers go after Thanos in the first footage of ‘Endgame,’ which was shown at CinemaCon — here are the details

caption “Avengers: Endgame.” source Marvel Studios

WARNING: Details about “Avengers: Endgame” below.

The first footage of “Avengers: Endgame” was shown at CinemaCon on Wednesday.

It was a scene that runs around 5 minutes and shows the remaining members, including Captain Marvel, plotting to go after Thanos.

“Let’s go get this son of a b—-,” Captain American says toward the end of the scene.

Business Insider was at the Disney presentation. Here’s a breakdown of the footage and why after seeing it, we think there may be multiple battles the Avengers have with Thanos in the movie.

On Wednesday at CinemaCon, the movie theater convention held annually in Las Vegas, Disney had a powerhouse presentation that showcased how Fox will play a big part in the studio’s continued dominance in the movie business, and gave exhibitors a glimpse at its upcoming 2019 slate with footage from movies like “Aladdin,” “The Lion King,” and “Toy Story 4” (sadly, no “Star Wars: Episode IX”).

And the CinemaCon audience was also given the first glimpse of a scene from “Avengers: Endgame” (opening in theaters April 26).

It was around 5 minutes long and showed the surviving members of the Thanos snap – Captain America, Black Widow, War Machine, Thor, Nebula, Rocket, Bruce Banner, and new arrival Captain Marvel – plotting to kill the Titan.

It starts with Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) walking away and casually answering when asked where she’s going, “To kill Thanos.”

Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) stops here and explains that the Avengers do things as a team. Captain America (Chris Evans) follows that by asking Captain Marvel if she even knows where Thanos is, to which Captain Marvel says, “I know people who might.”

caption Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner in “Avengers: Endgame.” source Disney

Nebula (Karen Gillan) then speaks up and explains how, over the years of Thanos torturing her, he would always speak of going to a place called “the garden.”

“Great, Thanos has a retirement plan,” War Machine (Don Cheadle) replies.

Rocket (Bradley Cooper) then reveals that after the snap, an energy field was sent out along the galaxy. Two days ago it happened again on another planet, meaning Thanos used the stones again and where that happened must be his garden.

But Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) is concerned. They certainly are not at their full strength. Captain Marvel chimes in, “You didn’t have me.”

War Machine responds: “Hey, new girl, everyone here is about that superhero life,” and questions where she’s been all this time.

“There are a lot of other planets out there, and not many are lucky enough to have you guys,” Captain Marvel answers.

This leads to the shot we’ve seen in the trailers: Thor (Chris Hemsworth) getting up and walking to Captain Marvel and summoning his hammer. In the trailer, it’s his old hammer we know from the previous movies, but in the actual footage, it’s the hammer he created in “Infinity War.”

caption Check out the hammer from the “Avengers: Endgame” trailer. It’s Thor’s old one. In the movie, he summons the hammer he created in “Infinity War.” source Disney

“I like this one,” Thor says of Captain Marvel.

It then cuts to Captain America saying, “Let’s go get this son of a b—-.”

After, it cuts to Rocket’s ship where all the members are buckled in.

“How many of you have never been to space before?” Rocket asks. A few hands are raised. “Well, don’t throw up in my ship.”

And off they go to take on Thanos.

The footage gives an indication that perhaps the Avengers will be taking on Thanos multiple times in the movie. In the trailer, the Avengers, now with Ironman (Robert Downey Jr.), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), and Ronin (Jeremy Renner) in their company, are dressed in all white and seem to be preparing to go into space. Or are they all going into the quantum realm?

We’ll know when the movie opens April 26.