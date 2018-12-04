‘Avengers: Infinity War’ directors say X-Men and Deadpool are likely to appear in future Marvel movies

caption “Avengers: Infinity War” co-directors Joe and Anthony Russo speak at Business Insider’s IGNITION Conference Tuesday. source Business Insider

Disney recently received approval to purchase Fox’s film and TV assets for $71.3 billion, a deal which will go through in 2019.

Since then, many fans have been on the edge of their seats waiting to learn if we’ll see Fox Marvel characters like the X-Men and Deadpool in future Marvel movies put out by Disney.

At Business Insider’s IGNITION Conference Tuesday, “Avengers: Infinity War” co-directors, Anthony and Joe Russo, teased they’re sure they’ll appear at some point on film.

We still don’t have a trailer or even a title for the next “Avengers” movie, but co-directors Anthony and Joe Russo think we could see some of Fox’s Marvel characters possibly appear in a future Marvel movie.

“I’m sure of it,” said Joe Russo at Business Insider’s IGNITION Conference when asked if characters like X-Men and Deadpool could appear in Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I’m certain, with [president of Marvel Studios] Kevin Feige, who also has been on an historic run in the business, that he is going to incorporate those characters under the large Marvel umbrella.”

“We haven’t spoken to him [Feige] specifically about when he’s going to do it, but I’m certain that that acquisition created great value in dimensionalizing Marvel and the stories that they can tell going forward,” added Russo.

Disney CEO Bob Iger recently confirmed in an interview to The Hollywood Reporter that Fox’s Marvel properties will be overseen by Feige once the companies come together next year.

“It only makes sense. I want to be careful here because of what’s been communicated to the Fox folks, but I think they know,” said Iger in September. “It only makes sense for Marvel to be supervised by one entity. There shouldn’t be two Marvels.”

“Bob Iger, by the way, is an historic film executive,” said Joe Russo of the Disney/Fox acquisition on Tuesday afternoon. “What he has done for Disney over the last 15 years, I don’t know that anyone’s ever done anything at the scale that he’s done it and with the batting percentage that he’s done it with. So I think the acquisition of Fox is showing us where the future of the business is going to go. Everything’s conglomerating.”

When asked whether or not the “Avengers 4” directors would like to reveal the much-anticipated title of the next movie, the brothers declined.

“We’d like to, but we won’t,” said Anthony Russo.

INSIDER is expecting a trailer for the yet untitled film to drop this week. “Avengers 4” will be in theaters May 3, 2019. Fox, meanwhile, has another X-Men movie, “Dark Phoenix,” due out next summer.

