The devastating end of ‘Infinity War’ was almost going to be the beginning of ‘Avengers: Endgame’

caption We’re glad “Avengers: Infinity War” ended the way it did, even though we were wrecked. source Marvel

“Avengers: Infinity War” ends with a life-altering snap which decimates half the universe.

Screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely told The New York Times a draft of the script had the snap occur in “Endgame.”

Director Joe Russo didn’t want the movie to feel like a two-parter. They wanted to make sure they were two distinct movies.

“Avengers: Infinity War” ends on one heck of a cliffhanger.

After Thanos acquires all six Infinity stones, he rides of half the universe with a simple snap of his fingers. Even if you had read the comic from which the movie was partly inspired, the sudden deaths of many fan favorites were very unexpected.

It was a perfect ending for “Avengers: Endgame,” but we almost needed to wait until the beginning of this year’s film to see the devastation go down.

caption Peter Parker exchanges a few words with Tony Stark before disappearing at the end of “Infinity War.” source Marvel

“Infinity War” screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely told The New York Times a draft of the script had Thanos’ snap happening in the second film.

“What we realized is, it would feel more like a cliffhanger than we intended,” said Markus.

If the snap was in “Endgame,” Markus said it “would be a continuation of exactly what you were watching before” and directors Anthony and Joe Russo have said that’s not what they’re aiming for with these two movies. The third and fourth “Avengers” films are two very distinct movies.

“It isn’t a true two-parter,” Joe Russo told a group of press on set of “Infinity War.” “I think the two-parter concept came back when Marvel decided they were going to culminate the MCU, it was going to be a two-movie deal. But as we developed the movie, in execution, it ended up being more of two singular expressions.”

caption Captain America lost his best pal Bucky in the Snappening. source Marvel

Markus and McFeely didn’t say where “Infinity War” would have ended if the big snap occurred in the second film, but it sounds like it would have been a bit more anticlimactic with Thanos simply acquiring all six gem stones. Even more bothersome would have been if the movie ended on the snap itself before fading to black.

Thankfully, we didn’t get any of those things.

McFeely told The New York Times it made more sense to deliver all the way with a “tragic ending” in “Infinity War” to pave the path for a sequel “where mysterious things happen.”

What are those mysterious things?

Many believe “Endgame” will involve time travel and diving into the quantum realm, which was introduced in “Ant-Man.”

