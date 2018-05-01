The ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ characters who were the smartest, luckiest, and most useless

caption There are a lot of characters in “Infinity War.” source Marvel Studios/Disney

Warning: This post is filled with major spoilers for “Avengers: Infinity War.” Read at your own risk.

“Avengers: Infinity War” changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe for good.

There were so many characters who played a major role in the events of the movie, and the ones that didn’t still had major impact, good or bad.

Some heroes provided comic relief, like Peter Parker. And some saved the day, or at least tried desperately to do so. And one ruined everything.

We rounded up and detailed which characters were the smartest, dumbest, luckiest, and more in our power rankings.

Here’s the “Avengers: Infinity War” power rankings. Spoilers lie ahead.

The MVP: Doctor Strange

source Marvel Studios

Doctor Strange might seem like he ruins everything, but keep in mind that he knows more than anyone else. In “Infinity War” he looks into the future and sees millions of possible scenarios. He knows which one is the only one where the Avengers defeat Thanos, which gives new meaning to his sacrifice of the Time Stone for Tony Stark’s life. There is definitely much more going on here than meets the eye, and all of the tricks he pulls off are awesome.

The luckiest: Tony Stark

source Marvel Studios

Stark avoids death several times in this film. He gets trapped on a ship in space occupied by one of the most powerful beings in the universe and he gets stabbed in the gut after getting hit in the head repeatedly by Thanos. And Doctor Strange, who has not gotten along well with Stark throughout their time together in space, saves him.

Most inspiring response to trauma: Thor

source Marvel Studios

Thor loses everything within the first ten minutes of “Infinity War.” He loses his people, his friends, his complicated brother, and his means of transportation. But he turns his pain into something in his mission to get a new weapon that can defeat Thanos, and he brings Rocket Raccoon and Teen Groot along for the ride. Thor coming down onto Wakanda with thunder is a personal best.

The worst: Teen Groot

source Marvel Studios

Teen Groot spends the majority of the film playing video games to everyone’s annoyance, but ultimately proves himself useful when he creates a handle for Thor’s new Thanos-defeating weapon.

The comic relief: Peter Parker

source Marvel Studios

Peter Parker/Spider-Man joins Tony Stark and Doctor Strange aboard a donut ship in space. Stark is displeased that the teenager involved himself in this, and Doctor Strange seems a little confused about who Parker is. Parker is used here excellently. His cheesy one-liners and movie references maintain the spirit of the character while providing some much-needed light moments in a dark movie.

Most likely to be late to the party: Scarlet Witch

source Marvel Studios

Scarlet Witch guards Vision and the Infinity Stone during Thanos’ attack on Wakanda. She watches as her fellow Avengers are getting obliterated by gross alien things, then at the last minute decides to use her powers to help. And it works! She really saves them with some impressive moves. But why so late, Scarlet Witch?

Underdog that deserves the most recognition: Falcon

source Marvel Studios

He doesn’t have superpowers, just great tech and weapons that prove to be super effective during the battle in Wakanda. His skills help bring down a lot of enemies, despite his lack of vibranium.

Worst disguise: Black Widow

source Marvel Studios

Black Widow is blonde now, but her face is exactly the same. It looks good though.

Best friend: Wong

source Marvel Studios

Wong is committed to protecting the Time Stone, but goes off somewhere unknown at the beginning of the movie. He’s helpful when he’s around, and we have a feeling that he’s up to something that will be useful in the next movie. Fingers crossed.

The most surprising (and terrifying): Thanos

source Marvel

Going into “Infinity War,” Thanos was pretty lame. Hemostly appeared in end credits, and went through multiple redesigns. But Josh Brolin brings Thanos to life, proving that motion capture can work when it’s done well. Thanos is menacing and brings real stakes to the heroes. His motivations are a combination of Loki’s and Killmonger’s – two of the absolute best villains in the MCU.

The smartest: Shuri

source Marvel

Shuri outsmarts Bruce Banner – one of the world’s most respected scientists – with her knowledge of technology. She both embarrasses and impresses him with her method of getting the Infinity Stone out of Vision without killing him.

The dumbest and most emotional: Star-Lord

source Marvel/Disney

Star-Lord is useful for most of the movie, and gets along well (though reluctantly) with Tony Stark, Doctor Strange, and Spider-Man. But when the team needs his help the most, he finds out about Gamora’s fate and ruins the entire plan, thus being directly responsible for half of the universe turning to dust.

Former villains who hate Thanos now because they care more about their siblings: Nebula and Loki

source Marvel/Disney

Both Nebula and Loki make huge sacrifices for their siblings: Nebula for Gamora and Loki for Thor. Loki, of course, uses his tricks to make you think he’s turning on his brother once again, but makes a fitting ultimate sacrifice. Nebula goes through Thanos’ torture and makes it her mission to end him. By the end of the movie she’s even more motivated to do this in order to get revenge for Gamora.

Best entrance: Captain America

source Marvel Studios/Disney

Captain America makes his first appearance pretty far into the movie, but it’s absolutely worth it. First seen as a shadowy figure behind a train, Bearded Cap reveals himself to help out Vision and Scarlet Witch in an attack. It’s one of the best moments in the movie.

The most invisible: Hawkeye and Ant-Man

source Marvel Studios/Disney

They’re not even in the movie, and their absence is barely explained in a throwaway line by War Machine. Hopefully they’re okay. If Ant-Man was in the movie, he was so small that no one noticed.

Best messenger: Bruce Banner

source Marvel Studios/Disney

Hulk takes on Thanos for a few seconds, and Heimdall sends him to Earth where he warns Doctor Strange and Tony Stark about what Thanos is up to. This is very useful information because it gives the Avengers enough time to prepare. But that’s pretty much all Banner does the whole movie. He doesn’t even understand how to use the Hulkbuster suit that Tony gives him, and he can’t get Hulk to come out for once in one of these movies.

Best sidekick: Rocket Raccoon

source Marvel Studios/Disney

Rocket Raccoon and Thor are definitely the best unlikely team in “Infinity War.” They somehow have a lot of chemistry, and Rocket Raccoon seems to understand Thor’s needs well, because his instincts help get Thor his new weapon and a new eyeball. These two are peas in a pod and we hope they’re friends forever.

Most useless: Vision

source Marvel Studios/Disney

Since Vision is protected and hunted throughout most of the movie, he doesn’t get much to do. And he’s honestly kind of bad at being a person who knows he’s wanted by the most powerful being in the universe.

Best vacation: Bucky Barnes

source Marvel Studios

While Captain America, Falcon, Black Widow, Scarlet Witch, Vision, Ant-Man, and Hawkeye are in hiding (a majority of them having spent time in an underwater prison), Bucky just gets to chill in Wakanda, the best place on Earth, for a while before Thanos attacks. Not bad, Bucky.

Most unexpected threat: Mantis

source Marvel Studios/Disney

Mantis uses her powers against Thanos and it appears to be the only thing that actually weakens him, especially with his emotional state given what he did to Gamora. Too bad Star-Lord ruins it.

Most likely to find another job at a library: Ebony Maw

source Marvel Studios/Disney

This shot of Thanos’ tallest and thinnest henchman is his best moment in the movie. He’s scary, but Iron Man and Spider-Man use their knowledge of a “really old” movie called “Aliens” to defeat him and save Doctor Strange.