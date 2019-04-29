You can now buy jewelry inspired by the Infinity Gauntlet, and it’s perfect for ‘Avengers’ fans

caption A variety of Marvel-inspired jewelry is now being sold online. source KittysDiamonds/Etsy and Hot Topic

In celebration of “Avengers: Endgame” being released, multiple retailers are selling jewelry inspired by the film.

On Etsy, the shop KittysDiamonds is selling a jeweled bracelet-and-ring set with six colorful stones, meant to look like the Infinity Gauntlet.

Hot Topic is selling rings and necklaces inspired by the six Infinity Stones.

“Avengers: Endgame” is now in theaters, and fans around the world are celebrating the film’s release – even Kylie Jenner dressed up like a fan-favorite character before seeing the movie.

But for those who don’t want to spend three hours watching the film in costume, multiple brands have created Marvel-inspired accessories that are much easier for devoted fans to wear. Many of the pieces are inspired by the Infinity Gauntlet, a glove owned by the villain Thanos, which is powered by six Infinity Stones.

On Etsy, the shop KittysDiamonds is selling a $25 jeweled bracelet with six colorful stones. Five of the gems are placed on top of rings, which are connected to the bracelet with five gold chains, creating an accessory that looks like a glamorous version of the villain’s glove.

caption This Thanos-inspired bracelet can be purchased on Etsy. source KittysDiamonds/Etsy

The bracelet is reminiscent of jewels that were recently worn by “Avengers: Endgame” stars Brie Larson and Scarlett Johansson. Both wore the accessories while attending the film’s premiere on April 22.

Hot Topic is also selling a range of Marvel-inspired jewelry.

An $11.90 jewelry set on the retailer’s website includes six rings, each of which is inspired by a different Infinity Stone. Small colored gems are featured on top of each ring, and stone names are inscribed inside; the word “Time” is embossed inside the green ring, and “Soul” is embossed in the red ring, to name a few.

caption Each ring is inspired by a different Infinity Stone. source Hot Topic

“Avengers” fans can also purchase a $12.90 necklace at Hot Topic, which comes with interchangeable charms inspired by the Infinity Stones.

caption With this necklace, you can choose to wear a different stone each day. source Hot Topic

You can find out more about the Infinity Gauntlet-inspired bracelet on Etsy, and see Hot Topic’s full range of Marvel products on the retailer’s website.