Mark Ruffalo told Don Cheadle to wear a modesty cloth when they shot ‘Avengers’ scenes in skin-tight unitards

caption Mark Ruffalo (L) and Don Cheadle. source Emma McIntyre / Getty Images / Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Mark Ruffalo developed a smart way to protect his modesty while filming in skin-tight, motion capture unitards for the “Avengers” films.

Appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday night, Ruffalo’s costar Don Cheadle said he invented a cloth to go over the crotch area while wearing the suit.

When Cheadle asked Ruffalo about his modesty cloth, the “Hulk” star apparently told him: “You should look into that.”

Cheadle joked that his cloth was longer than Ruffalo’s and that their co-star Tom Holland (“Spiderman”) didn’t need one.

While Mark Ruffalo and Don Cheadle appear in the “Avengers” series a lot, they’re often in the form of a belligerent, green giant, or an iron-clad “War Machine.”

This means a lot of their scenes are filmed in motion capture (or mo-cap) suits – those unitards with the green balls on that track the actor’s movements – to later be edited into CGI.

According to Cheadle, these suits can be extremely revealing, but his costar Ruffalo has the perfect way of protecting his modesty.

Appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday night, Cheadle said that Ruffalo invented a cloth to go over the crotch area while wearing the suit.

Kimmel then asked Cheadle if he took Ruffalo’s advice and got himself a modesty cloth, to which Cheadle replied in the affirmative but stipulated: “Mine’s a little longer.”

Tom Holland who plays “Spiderman” also did a lot of mo-cap filming, but Cheadle jokingly said he “didn’t need” a modesty cloth.

Watch the comedic exchange here:

Cheadle went on to say that he wasn’t sure whether his character lived in the “Avengers” finale, “Endgame,” because the nature of shooting in CGI meant that the producers could cut you without realizing.

“You’re like, ‘Hey, I thought I lived?'” the actor said.

“They’re like, ‘Yeah we thought you did too but then it didn’t test well.'”

“Avengers: Endgame” hits theaters on Friday, April 26.