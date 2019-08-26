What Tom Holland’s ‘Avengers’ costars are saying about Spider-Man leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe

caption Jeff Goldblum, Elizabeth Olsen, and Sebastian Stan shared their thoughts about Tom Holland’s Spider-Man possibly not returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe at D23 Expo. source The Walt Disney Company/Image Group LA via Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; The Walt Disney Company/Image Group LA via Getty Images

“Spider-Man” fans aren’t the only ones expressing their sadness over the news that the superhero might not return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Some of the “Avengers” stars – including Jon Favreau, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, and Sebastian Stan – shared their thoughts about Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man possibly not returning to the MCU due to Sony and Disney’s financial impasse.

See what seven Marvel stars have said about the news.

“Thor: Ragnarok’s” Jeff Goldblum said he was “crestfallen” to hear that Spider-Man might not return to the MCU at the D23 Expo.

caption Jeff Goldblum at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California on Friday. source The Walt Disney Company/Image Group LA via Getty Images

In a now-viral clip, a Variety reporter tried explaining the Sony and Disney deal to Goldblum on Friday, but the actor seemed just as confused after hearing the details.

“I’m not a business person, whatever you say is Greek to me,” Goldblum said after making some inexplicable sounds.

He then added with a smile, “It’ll all work out, I’m sure. Good luck… They’ll figure it out.”

Jon Favreau is holding out hope that all the MCU characters “continue to share the screen together.”

caption Jon Favreau at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California on Friday. source Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Favreau, who plays Happy Hogan in the “Avengers” and “Spider-Man” films, told Variety that he’s “being optimistic” about the cinematic future of the superheroes.

“We’ve all read rumors, we’ve all read press releases, but you never know what’s going to happen,” he said during the D23 Expo red carpet. “I’m holding out hope and being optimistic that this isn’t the final chapter of that story between those characters.”

Favreau, who has executive produced some of the Marvel movies, made sure to specify what he meant, adding, “I don’t just mean Happy and Aunt May, I mean Tom Holland, Spidey and the other heroes from the MCU.”

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan took a more comical approach, but assured that Holland will always be special to the MCU.

caption Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California on Friday. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

During an interview with Variety at the D23 Expo, Mackie and Stan, who will star together in the upcoming Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” brought up “little Tom” all on their own.

When talking about the upcoming series, Mackie simultaneously joked about his costar and mentioned the Spider-Man actor.

“Sebastian [Stan] is a great guy, if all else fails, we can just try and kill Tom Holland,” Mackie said, causing Stan to laugh out loud.

But Mackie assured that they “will always have little Tom” in their hearts.

Stan then winked at the camera and sang a snippet of Willie Nelson’s “Always On My Mind” for Holland.

Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen said they were “sad” about the Spider-Man deal.

caption Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen at D23 Expo in Anaheim, California on Friday. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

After talking about their upcoming Disney+ series, “WandaVision,” with Variety, Olsen proved to be more outspoken about the Spider-Man news than her costar Bettany, who portrays Vision.

“It really is sad. First off, he’s the greatest Spider-Man to me. He actually has that youthful energy,” Olsen, who plays Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, said. “He’s been incredible. It’s been really lucky that we’ve been able to work with him. I think it’s a big loss and it’s really too bad.”

She also joked about “starting a petition online” – but probably wasn’t aware of the one that fans already started on Thursday, which has garnered over 130,000 signatures.

Jeremy Renner was the first “Avengers” actor to speak out after news of the Sony and Disney deal fell through.

Renner, known for playing Hawkeye/Clint Barton in the superhero franchise, shared a photo of his character on his Instagram and captioned the post with his thoughts about the news.

“Hey @sonypictures we want Spider-Man back to @therealstanlee and @marvel please, thank you #congrats #spidermanrocks #???? #please,” Renner wrote.