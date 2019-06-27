Fans are loving a photo of Tom Holland and Lexi Rabe, and calling the ‘Endgame’ costars ‘Tony Stark’s children’

By
Olivia Singh
-
From left, Tom Holland in

caption
From left, Tom Holland in “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and Robert Downey Jr. and Lexi Rabe in “Avengers: Endgame.”
source
Sony Pictures Entertainment and Marvel/Disney

Tom Holland and Lexi Rabe at the premiere of

caption
Tom Holland and Lexi Rabe at the premiere of “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”
source
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Audi