Fans are loving a photo of Tom Holland and Lexi Rabe, and calling the ‘Endgame’ costars ‘Tony Stark’s children’

- “Avengers: Endgame” costars Tom Holland and Lexi Rabe posed together at the red carpet premiere of “Spider-Man: Far From Home” on Wednesday at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
- Holland is known for his roles as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Rabe was introduced as Morgan Stark, Tony Stark and Pepper Potts’ daughter, in “Endgame.”
- Fans on Twitter were obsessed with a photo of the two stars having a “Stark reunion,” and called them “Tony’s children.”
- Look at the photo, which shows Holland crouched down to match Rabe’s height, below.
