A huge new ‘Avengers’ video game is in the works, and it looks gorgeous — check out our first look

source “Marvel’s Avengers”/Square Enix

A huge new video game finally puts Marvel’s “Avengers” characters into their own game.

It’s called, “Marvel’s Avengers,” and players control Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, and Iron Man. It’s scheduled to arrive on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia, and PC on May 15, 2020.

The game was first teased years ago, but got its first major trailer on Monday evening – see it below.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A new “Avengers” game was unveiled for the first time on Monday night – it’s called “Marvel’s Avengers,” and it’s headed to the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia, and PC.

As the name implies, you’ll control one of several “Avengers” characters.

Only a handful of those characters are announced as appearing in the game thus far: Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, The Hulk, and Captain America.

The characters aren’t based on the movie versions, as you can see below:

source “Marvel’s Avengers”/Square Enix

What the game actually is remains to be seen – a teaser trailer offers a taste of some drama between the characters following a tragic event.

A description on the YouTube trailer offers a better idea of what to expect: “an epic action-adventure game that combines cinematic storytelling with single-player and co-operative gameplay.”

The full description of the game offers a deeper look at what to expect from the game’s story:

“‘Marvel’s Avengers’ begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco – including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

Check out the first trailer right here: