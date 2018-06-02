7 things the average American has accomplished by age 35

- source
- Flickr / Alex
- By the time they turn 35, many Americans have gotten married, bought a home, and earned a salary of about $50,000.
- They’ve also amassed quite a bit of debt by that age, according to the data.
- See how you compare to the average 35-year-old American in seven different aspects of life.
The internet was ablaze with indignation last month after MarketWatch published an article saying that the proper amount of savings for a 35-year-old is double their salary.
Those numbers are at odds with reality for many Americans, as plenty of internet commenters made clear.
According to CNBC, the average amount of retirement savings for families between the ages of 32 and 37 is $31,644, while the median amount of savings is just $480 for that age group. (Many families have no retirement savings, bringing down the median.)
A more attainable benchmark is to have your savings equal your salary by the time you hit 35, according to another expert.
But what about other life goals, like starting a family, buying a home for the first time, or switching careers?
We looked at the data to see what the average American has accomplished by the time they turn 35.
The average 35-year-old in the US is married — the most common age for women is 27, and for men, 29.
- source
- IVASHstudio/Shutterstock
Source: US Census Bureau
They also are more likely than not to have a child. The average American woman has her first child by age 28.
Source: The Associated Press
A typical 35-year-old is already a homeowner. The median age for first-time homeowners is 32, according to The New York Times.
Source: The New York Times
A typical 35-year-old has an average salary of $49,400, or about $950 a week.
- source
- Scott Barbour/Getty Images
Source: Business Insider
And 35-year-olds have an average net worth, not including home equity, of $14,226.
- source
- @WWE/Instagram
Source: Smart Asset
But more money also brings more problems: A typical 35-year-old is in debt to the tune of $133,100.
- source
- WAYHOME studio/Shutterstock
Source: Time
And don’t feel bad about hopping from job to job, even in your 30s. The average American has already worked 11 different jobs by the time they hit 35.
- source
- Anton Mikhmel StudioNW/Shutterstock
Source: The Balance