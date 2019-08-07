Here’s the average annual income in 25 countries, ranked from lowest to highest

caption Your dollar can go a long way in some countries. source Getty Images

If you up and moved to a different country, the money you have in your bank account right now could make you relatively wealthy once you get there.

Across the world, the average yearly income varies greatly.

However, the cost of living also differs – therefore, even if a country’s average income is very low, their goods could be much less expensive than they would be in the US.

From Monaco to Madagascar, this is how much money an individual makes per year, converted into USD.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Depending on where you live in the world, your average yearly income can look very different. Individuals living in wealthy countries like Monaco earn more than double what Americans make on average, while people living in poorer countries can earn as little as $440 USD a year.

Read more: RANKED: The 28 poorest countries in the world – where people live on less than $1,000 per year

There are many things to take into account when comparing yearly income averages across international lines. For example, while people living in countries like Brazil, India, and Madagascar report low yearly incomes once those numbers are converted into USD, the cost of living in those countries is also lower than it is in the United States.

In order to get a well-rounded idea of the relationship between average yearly income and how individuals in that country live off of those incomes, you need to take into account the cost of living index. In addition to gathering data from World Data on the average income around the world, we also looked at World Data’s list of the cost of living indexes for each country compared to the United States.

World Data set the average cost of living inside the USA to 100. Therefore, if a country’s cost of living index was 80.00, it would mean that everyday expenses in that country were 20% less than they are in the United States. The average yearly income was calculated from the gross national income and population. Not enough information was available for World Data to report the cost of living indexes of Madagascar or Monaco, but Numbeo was able to report Monaco’s cost of living compared to the United States.

Here are the average yearly salaries of people around the world, ranked from lowest average salary to highest.

25. Madagascar

caption A girl carries laundry to be washed as she walks along a bridge near the banks of Ikopa river in Madagascar’s capital Antananarivo, December 22, 2013. source REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Average yearly income (USD): $440

Cost of living index: NA

24. India

caption An Indian market during the Diwali festival. source Amit Dave/Reuters

Average yearly income (USD): $2,020

Cost of living index: 31.3

23. Brazil

caption Rio, Brazil at night. source paralaxis/shutterstock

Average yearly income (USD): $9,140

Cost of living index: 57.1

22. Mexico

caption A street in Mexico. source posztos/Shutterstock

Average yearly income (USD): $9,180

Cost of living index: 47.4

21. China

caption Chinese currency. source File/AFP

Average yearly income (USD): $9,470

Cost of living index: 55.1

20. Russia

Average yearly income (USD): $10,230

Cost of living index: 48.0

19. Hungary

Average yearly income (USD): $14,590

Cost of living index: 55.9

18. Spain

caption A street food vendor in Spain. source Shutterstock

Average yearly income (USD): $29,450

Cost of living index: 79.4

17. Italy

caption People shopping on a street in Italy. source <a href=”http://www.flickr.com/photos/seanoneill/4188204683/sizes/m/in/photostream/”>oneillsdc5 on Flickr</a>

Average yearly income (USD): $33,560

Cost of living index: 90.5

16. New Zealand

caption Sheep in a field in rural New Zealand. source Shutterstock

Average yearly income (USD): $40,820

Cost of living index: 105.1

15. Israel

caption A crowd in Israel. source Lior Mizrahi/Getty Images

Average yearly income (USD): $40,850

Cost of living index: 108.1

14. France

caption People eating at a café in Paris, France. source Getty Images

Average yearly income (USD): $41,070

Cost of living index: 98.3

13. United Kingdom

caption People walk along Oxford Street on December 19, 2015 in London, England. source Carl Court/Getty Images

Average yearly income (USD): $41,330

Cost of living index: 99.6

12. Japan

caption People on a busy street in Harajuku, Japan. source Noob Pixel/Shutterstock

Average yearly income (USD): $41,340

Cost of living index: 99.6

11. Canada

caption Justin Trudeau speaking in front of Canadian flags. source Chris Wattie/Reuters

Average yearly income (USD): $44,860

Cost of living index: 95.9

10. Germany

caption Marienplatz in Munich, Germany source Ștefan Jurcă/ Flickr

Average yearly income (USD): $47,450

Cost of living index: 91.9

9. Austria

caption Skiers go up with a drag lift on the Stubaital glacier in Stubaital, Austria. source REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Average yearly income (USD): $49,250

Cost of living index: 97.3

8. Australia

caption A surfer on an Australian beach. source texaus1/flickr

Average yearly income (USD): $53,190

Cost of living index: 107.7

7. Sweden

caption People at a parade in Sweden. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Average yearly income (USD): $55,070

Cost of living index: 105.2

6. Singapore

Average yearly income (USD): $58,770

Cost of living index: 95.8

5. Ireland

caption Happy hour at a pub in the Temple Bar neighborhood of Dublin, Ireland. source Filckr / Leandro Neumann Ciuffo

Average yearly income (USD): $59,360

Cost of living index: 107.3

4. United States

caption Acorn Street in Boston, MA. source Shutterstock

Average yearly income (USD): $62,850

Cost of living index: 100.00

3. Switzerland

Average yearly income (USD): $83,580

Cost of living index: 146.8

2. Bermuda

caption A boat harbor in Bermuda. source Andrew F. Kazmierski/Shutterstock

Average yearly income (USD): $106,140

Cost of living index: 190.3

1. Monaco

caption A yacht off the coast of Monaco. source Drozdin Vladimir/Shutterstock

Average yearly income (USD): $186,080

Cost of living index: 144.93