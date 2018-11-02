How much a date costs in 25 cities around the world

caption Dating can be quite costly. source Summit Entertainment

Elite Singles recently released their findings on what a typical date costs in the US and around the world.

A “typical date night” included a mid-range dinner for two, a bottle of wine, two movie tickets, and a 5-mile taxi back home.

In the US, New York City has the most expensive average date cost at $144 with Indianapolis the cheapest at $100.

Oslo, Norway is the most expensive city in the world for a date and Istanbul, Turkey is the cheapest.

The researchers defined a “typical date night” as one that includes a mid-range dinner for two, a bottle of wine, two movie tickets, and a 5-mile taxi back home.

By running the numbers from 21 major US cities, researchers found that the average cost of a date in the US is $117.

According to the data, romance is priciest in New York City, where couples can expect to shell out about $144 on a typical date night.

On the other end of the spectrum, the average romantic evening in Indianapolis costs about $100. That makes Indianapolis the cheapest city for dating in America.

So how does the cost of dating in the US stack up against the rest of the world? The analysis found that the average cost of a date worldwide is $92. That’s about $25 less than the US average.

Here’s how much an average date costs in 25 places around the world in US dollars.

Oslo, Norway is the most expensive city in the world for a date at $170.

caption Oslo, Norway. source Flickr/zeldman

If you want to head out for a movie and dinner in Oslo, be prepared to drop around $170. According to the cost of living comparison site Numbeo, a three-course meal at a mid-range restaurant in the Norwegian capital costs an average of $91 for two people.

A date in London, England costs $161.

caption London, England. source Getty

This UK metropolis is the second most pricey spot for a date in the world. Londoners can expect to spend $161 on a date. Movie-goers in London pay about $33 on average for two tickets.

A date in New York City costs $144.

caption New York City. source oneinchpunch/Shutterstock

Going on a typical date in the Big Apple will run you about $144. If you opt to skip the restaurant wine and pick up your own, you can expect to pay about $15 for a bottle of mid-range wine in New York City.

A date in Stockholm, Sweden costs $123.

caption Stockholm, Sweden. source Flickr/Pedro Szekely

If you’re dating in Sweden’s capital city, you’ll likely be paying around $123 for a typical date. This is about the same cost as a date in New Orleans, Lousiana. A three-course meal at a mid-range restaurant in this city cost about $77 for two people.

A date in Tokyo, Japan costs $122.

caption Tokyo, Japan. source Shutterstock

Heading to Tokyo for a date? Be prepared to fork over $122 for the evening. This is exactly the same average cost as a date in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The good news is that a three-course meal for two people at a mid-range restaurant in Tokyo might only cost about $44.

A date in Amsterdam, the Netherlands costs $116.

caption Amsterdam, the Netherlands. source Reuters/Michael Kooran

A date in the beautiful city of Amsterdam costs an average of $116. This is about the same cost as a date in Chicago, Illinois. You’ll be able to score two movie tickets for about $26 in Amsterdam.

A date in Paris, France costs $114.

caption Paris, France. source Reuters

Paris is synonymous with romance, and couples here should be prepared to pay about $114 per dreamy Parisian date. This is exactly the same average cost as a date in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A three-course meal for two at a mid-range restaurant in Paris comes out to around $63.

A date in Sydney, Australia costs $113.

caption Sydney, Australia. source Shutterstock

Dating down under in Sydney will likely cost you about $113 per romantic outing. A bottle of mid-range wine in this sunny city runs about $13 on average.

A date in Toronto, Canada costs $109.

caption Toronto, Canada. source Diego Grandi/Shutterstock

A typical date in Toronto costs about $109 USD. This is exactly the same average cost as a date in Houston, Texas. If you want to catch a 5-mile taxi home in Toronto, you can expect to pay just over $10 USD.

A date in Auckland, New Zealand costs $105.

caption Auckland, New Zealand. source AsiaTravel / Shutterstock.com

Going on a date in Auckland means spending about $105. This is exactly the same average cost as a date in Portland, Oregon. Taking a 5-mile taxi home in Auckland costs about $14.

A date in Hong Kong, China costs $104.

caption Hong Kong, China. source REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Hong Kong is known for being an expensive place to live, but its $104 average date is cheaper than most major US cities. This is around the same average cost of a date in Denver, Colorado. In Hong Kong, a three-course meal for two at a mid-range restaurant will cost about $51.

A date in Berlin, Germany costs $101.

caption Berlin, Germany. source tupungato / iStock

Dating in Berlin costs about $101 per typical outing. This is around the same cost of a date in Salt Lake City, Utah. Fortunately, a bottle of mid-range wine in Berlin only costs slightly over $5 on average.

A date in Seoul, South Korea costs $87.

caption Seoul, South Korea. source CJ Nattanai/Shutterstock

Seoul is the first place on this list that can deliver a romantic night out for under $100. You can expect to pay $87 for a date and about $40 for a three-course meal for two at a mid-range restaurant.

A date in Singapore costs $85.

caption Singapore. source Mitchell Zappa/Flickr

If you’re planning a typical fun date in Singapore, you can expect to pay about $85. Eating out here is cheaper than in some other major global cities, as you can score a three-course meal for two at a mid-range restaurant for only about $36.

A date in Barcelona, Spain costs $85.

caption Barcelona, Spain. source Flickr/Jose Gonzalvo Vivas

Barcelona is tied with Singapore when it comes to the cost of a date. You can go out in this colorful Spanish city for $85, and a bottle of mid-range wine will cost you about $5.

A date in Nairobi, Kenya costs $74.

caption Nairobi, Kenya. source Shutterstock

Heading out on a date in the capital city of Kenya? You should plan on spending about $75. A three-course meal for two at a mid-range restaurant in Nairobi will run you about $29.

A date in Rio de Janerio, Brazil costs $70.

caption Rio de Janerio, Brazil. source Shutterstock

Couples in this South American city can expect to pay about $70 for a typical night out. A taxi here won’t break the bank at around $5 for a 5-mile journey.

A date in Taipei, Taiwan (ROC) costs $68.

caption Taipei, Taiwan. source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

If you want a typical night of romance in Taipei, you should plan on spending around $68. Restaurant meals here are particularly inexpensive at about $22 for a three-course meal for two at a mid-range restaurant.

A date in Shanghai, China (PRC) costs $67.

caption Shanghai, China. source REUTERS/Aly Song

Head to Shanghai if you want to take advantage of this city’s average date cost of $67. A 5-mile taxi home should only cost you about $3.

A date in Moscow, Russia costs $61.

caption Moscow, Russia. source Shutterstock

A typical date in Moscow costs about $61. If you want to pick up a bottle of mid-range wine in a shop, you can expect to pay around $8.

A date in Cape Town, South Africa costs $55.

caption Cape Town, South Africa. source Shutterstock.com

This vibrant South African city is a coastal hub with a surprisingly low average date cost of $55. A three-course meal for two at a mid-range restaurant will put a $36 dent in your wallet.

A date in Bogotá, Colombia costs $52.

caption Bogotá, Colombia. source posztos/Shutterstock

Bogotá is a sprawling city with plenty to do, even though the average cost of a date here is just $52. If that date involves a movie, two tickets to the cinema in Bogotá will cost you about $7.

A date in Mexico City, Mexico costs $45.

caption Mexico City, Mexico. source WitR/Shutterstock

Mexico City is the capital of Mexico and a great place to have some fun, especially since the typical date here only costs $45. Dining on a three-course meal for two at a mid-range restaurant usually costs about $24.

A date in Mumbai, India costs $35.

caption Mumbai, India. source Arts Vector/Shutterstock

If you’re planning a romantic evening in Mumbai, you’ll only need to fork over an average of $35. Three courses for two people at a mid-range restaurant in this city will run you about $17 total.

Istanbul, Turkey is the cheapest major city in the world for a date at $31.

caption Istanbul, Turkey. source Moyan Brenn/Flickr

A typical date in the historic city of Istanbul only costs $31. A three-course meal for two at a mid-range restaurant in Istanbul only costs an average of about $17.

