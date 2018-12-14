The average household income in the 30 biggest US cities, ranked

caption How much you earn can depend on where you live. source Strelka Institute for Media/Architecture, and Design/Flickr

Salaries are determined by several factors, including geography.

Using data from the US Census Bureau, we looked at how much households bring in on average in the 30 biggest metropolitan areas in the US.

Nineteen cities have an average income that exceeds the national mean household income of $84,525, nine of which are six figures.

A worker’s salary varies not just by age or by job, but by geography. Where you live can help determine just how big of a paycheck you bring home.

Your earnings are likely to be more robust if you’re living in a city with a higher cost of living. For example, a 30-year-old with a job in tech is likely to earn more working in an expensive city like New York City than they would working in a lower cost-of-living city like Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Therefore, the average income varies from city to city. We consulted the US Census Bureau’s American Community Survey to find the mean household income in the 30 biggest metropolitan areas in the United States. The survey includes data compiled in 2017 and defines household as “all the people who occupy a housing unit.”

The national mean household income is $84,525 a year. About one-third of the cities on the list have an average income below that, leaving 19 cities that exceed the national average. Nine of those cities fare particularly well – workers there earn an average of six figures.

Below, see the average income in America’s biggest US cities, ranked from lowest to highest paycheck.

30. Tampa, Florida

source ESB Professional/Shutterstock

Average household income: $74,499

29. San Antonio, Texas

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average household income: $77,001

28. Orlando, Florida

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average household income: $77,135

27. Las Vegas, Nevada

source Shutterstock/f11photo

Average household income: $78,422

26. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average household income: $80,012

25. Riverside, California

Average household income: $81,378

24. Detroit, Michigan

caption Detroit, Michigan, in 2017. source f11photo/Shutterstock

Average household income: $81,606

23. Miami, Florida

Average household income: $81,633

22. St. Louis, Missouri

source Steven Liveoak/Shutterstock

Average household income: $82,841

21. Cincinnati, Ohio

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average household income: $83,111

20. Phoenix, Arizona

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average household income: $83,688

19. Kansas City, Missouri

source f11photo/Shutterstock

Average household income: $85,949

18. Charlotte, North Carolina

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average household income: $85,987

17. Sacramento, California

source Adonis Villanueva/Shutterstock

Average household income: $90,806

16. Atlanta, Georgia

source Shutterstock

Average household income: $90,879

15. Dallas, Texas

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average household income: $92,495

14. Houston, Texas

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average household income: $92,532

13. Portland, Oregon

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average household income: $92,750

12. Chicago, Illinois

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average household income: $95,010

11. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

source Shutterstock

Average household income: $95,595

10. Los Angeles, California

source Chones/Shutterstock

Average household income: $99,303

9. Baltimore, Maryland

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average household income: $101,124

8. Denver, Colorado

source f11photo/Shutterstock

Average household income: $101,249

7. Minneapolis, Minnesota

source f11photo/Shutterstock

Average household income: $101,405

6. San Diego, California

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average household income: $103,215

5. Seattle, Washington

Average household income: $109,619

4. New York, New York

Average household income: $110,849

3. Boston, Massachusetts

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average household income: $116,561

2. Washington, DC

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average household income: $128,402

1. San Francisco, California

source Luciano Mortula – LGM/Shutterstock

Average household income: $140,720