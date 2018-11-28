Here’s how we figured out how ‘average’ each state is

source Dr Project/Shutterstock

We recently ranked all 50 US states and Washington, DC based on how average each state was. Here’s how we did it.

We took 38 social, economic, and demographic measures, mostly from the 2017 American Community Survey one-year estimates recently released by the Census Bureau, accessed via the American FactFinder tool. The full list of measures is at the bottom of this post.

For each measure, we took the average value of the measure across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Then, we found how far away from that average each state was along a normalized scale. (Formally, we found the absolute value of the z-score for each state on each measure.) Finally, to get an overall sense of how far from average a state was, we added together those distances for each state, and ranked them on that combined index.

Here are the measures we used in the ranking. Unless otherwise noted, the data for each came from the above mentioned 2017 American Community Survey:

Basic demographics

Population

Sex (Percent male)

Median age