Avicii’s final album was just posthumously released. Here’s what you need to know.

caption Avicii, also known as Tim Bergling, died in April 2018. source Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Volvo Cars of North America

Swedish DJ Tim Bergling, better known by his stage name Avicii, died in April 2018. He was 28 years old.

The musician was in the midst of making a new album at the time. Months after his death, friends and collaborators came together to help finish his album.

Avicii’s final album “Tim” was released posthumously yesterday.

Here’s everything we know about Avicii’s final album.

The final album of Swedish DJ Avicii was posthumously released yesterday, more than a year after the musician’s death. He reportedly died by suicide. He was 28 years old.

Avicii – the stage name of Tim Bergling – died last April, leaving his album “Tim” partially unfinished. But thanks to the efforts of friends, family, and former collaborators, Bergling’s album was able to be completed without him.

Avicii’s former production team Vargas & Lagola were asked to complete the album. Producer Carl Falk also helped.

Vincent Pontare and Salem Al Fakir, the real names of production duo Vargas & Lagola, had previously worked with Avicii in Los Angeles, and were asked by the late DJ’s family to assist in finishing the record several months after his death, per the AP.

“The family’s wish was to release the songs… and that helped us finish the songs,” Al Fakir told AP.

“It was hard to just even open the computer and work on the songs,” the producer shared.

Al Fakir and Pontare were mostly focused on arranging Avicii’s songs for the album, as well as editing and finalizing vocals, per The Guardian. Producer and longtime Avicii collaborator Carl Falk also assisted with finishing the album.

It was about 85% finished when Bergling died

Based on reports from collaborators and friends, “Tim” was mostly finished at the time of Avicii’s death. An article in Spin estimates the record was about 85% finished when Al Fakir, Falk, and Pontare were called in to help, several months after Avicii died.

The album features collaborations with Chris Martin of Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, and New Jersey duo Arizona

Avicii and Chris Martin collaborated together on track “Heaven,” which features Martin’s vocals and was released in 2015. Other collaborations on the DJ’s posthumous album include a song with Imagine Dragons, and a song with the American band Arizona.

Swedish singer Agnes lent her vocals to “Tough Love,” along with Pontare, her husband.

Producers wanted to keep songs “as close to the last Bergling-approved version as possible,” per the Guardian.

Vargas & Lagola were painstaking in their efforts to stay faithful to Avicii’s vision, even salvaging old MIDI data to duplicate notes.

Vargas & Lagola took a fastidious approach to finishing the album.

For lead single “SOS,” the duo salvaged MIDI (an interface that allows computers and musical hardware to transmit information) data from the song in order to replicate notes exactly as Avicii played them.

Some of Bergling’s influences while creating the album were Red Hot Chili Peppers, Beck, and ‘Butterfly’

Al Fakir, Falk, and Pontare often joined Avicii at his home studio in Los Angeles.

While Avicii was known for his EDM hits, the DJ actually had a wide variety of influences – and when making music prior to his death, he was inspired by ’90s California rock music, including groups like Red Hot Chili Peppers, Beck, and rap group Crazy Town, per the Guardian.

caption Avicii was described by several of his collaborators as a “genius.” source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The album focuses on darker themes than Avicii’s previous albums and is decidedly less EDM- sounding.

The Guardian describes the album as “the most nakedly pop-sounding of all of his albums, edging away from the buzzsaw riffs typical of EDM towards gentler melodies with romantic rather than hedonistic lyrics.”

And “Tim” is thematically much darker than any of Avicii’s previous records, focusing on substance abuse and the effects of fame.

Avicii notably retired from touring in 2016, after developing pancreatitis partly due to heavy drinking.

All net proceeds of the album will go to the Tim Bergling Foundation

After the DJ’s death last year, his family went on to launch the Tim Bergling Foundation, which focuses on supporting those struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts.

All of the proceeds from “Tim” will go to the foundation, in addition to the money Avicii had prior to his death.