Avnet accelerates product innovation with Testing as a Service (TAAS)

Reduces time, cost and complexity of bringing new products to market

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 29 May 2019 – Avnet Asia Pacific is extending its Testing as a Service (TAAS) to Southeast Asia customers to help accelerate design cycles and speed time to market. TAAS is a combination of Avnet’s engineering expertise and design chain capabilities. It provides additional value to customers by offering a wide range of testing services for electronic designs through Avnet’s extensive network of specialized labs and testing facilities across major markets in Asia. Previously the service was only available in India.

Avnet’s extension of TAAS to more countries also means additional testing capabilities for a variety of product design technologies, including: electromagnetic interference (EMI), electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), energy metering, power, radio frequency performance, solar and wireless charging.

With the fourth industrial revolution in full swing, modern technologies such as machine-learning and additive manufacturing techniques enable organizations to conduct rapid prototyping during the product design process. Avnet’s TAAS further accelerates the design cycle by reducing the number of design iterations needed. Customers can reduce costs through the TAAS pay-per-use model, and gain access to Avnet’s readily available technical experts and engineers for professional design consultations and test report evaluations. Additionally, the testing services significantly reduce the effort required to achieve regulatory compliance and certification of inventors’ innovative products.

Avnet is the industry’s leading provider of reference and turnkey design services in Asia for more than two decades. TAAS enhances the prototyping experience of customers by engaging them early in the product life cycle which allows them to enjoy a cost-effective, confidential, and thorough testing process.

To learn more about Avnet’s Testing as a Service, visit https://www.avnet.com/wps/portal/apac/solutions/design/design-and-testing/taas/.

Follow Avnet on Twitter: @Avnet

Follow Avnet on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/Avnet

Connect with Avnet on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/avnet

Connect with Avnet on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/AvnetInc

About Avnet

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.