Avnet and Infineon to support startups and incubators in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 25 October 2019 – Avnet Asia Pte Ltd today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific to jointly support startups and incubators from technology-related sectors in Southeast Asia. Startups and incubators will now be able to access Avnet and Infineon’s expertise, ecosystem, and technological facilities to accelerate the process of bringing their products to market.









Photo caption: The MOU signing ceremony between Avnet Asia Pte Ltd and Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific at the OktoberTech Asia Pacific 2019 event

Back row (L-R): Dr. Reinhard Ploss (Chief Executive, Infineon Technologies), Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam (Senior Minister, Singapore), Mr. Chua Chee Seong (President and Managing Director, Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific) and Dr. Ulrich Sante (German Ambassador to Singapore)

Front row (L-R): Mr. Lim King Soon (Vice President, Distribution Management, Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific) and Ms. Tan Aik Hoon (Regional President, South Asia, Korea and Avnet United)





The cooperation will give startups access to laboratory facilities, technical support, and guidance in areas of solution design, testing and certification based on Infineon’s products and manufacturing services. To further develop the innovation ecosystem, Avnet and Infineon will also collaborate with incubators to jointly organize workshops, seminars, and events for stakeholders to discuss current and emerging technology trends.

Ms. Tan Aik Hoon, Regional President, South Asia, Korea and Avnet United said, “Avnet has been at the forefront of enabling innovation in the region. Our partnership with Infineon will allow us to further enhance our innovation-enabling capabilities for startups at every stage of the product lifecycle so they can get to market faster. We see great potential in Southeast Asia as a region for the development of innovative technologies with its thriving and vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

Mr. Lim King Soon, Vice President, Distribution Management, Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific Pte Ltd said, “We welcome Avnet in bringing onboard their expertise including IoT, design and supply chain that greatly complements Infineon’s extensive portfolio of sensors, microcontrollers, actuators and embedded security to develop the next generation of intelligent applications and IoT solutions linking the real and the digital world.”

Avnet provides an extensive ecosystem of experts to support startups at every stage of the product lifecycle to bring their solutions to market. By bridging ecosystem platforms such as element14.com, Hackster.io, Farnell and Dragon Innovation, Avnet helps engineers, entrepreneurs and enterprises take their technology projects from idea to design, and from prototype to production. By providing unique online communities, design, supply chain and manufacturing services with testing and certification that are greatly sought after by startups, Avnet effectively helps to reduce the time, cost and complexities of bringing products to market.

