Avnet Appoints Prince Yun to President of Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 22 July 2019 – Avnet Asia Pacific, a leading global technology solutions provider, today announced the promotion of Prince Yun to president of Avnet Asia Pacific. Yun reports to Phil Gallagher, global president of electronic components at Avnet. Most recently, Yun was sales president for Avnet Asia.





In this new role, Yun will lead Avnet’s multi-billion dollar business in Asia Pacific. He will be responsible for the region’s sales, supplier relationships, product marketing and business operations.

“This is a time of tremendous opportunity for Avnet to extend our best-in-class solutions across the industry. We support customers at every stage of their product lifecycle to reduce the time, cost and complexities of bringing products to market. Together with our end-to-end Internet of Things solutions and extensive ecosystem of experts, Avnet brings even greater value to our customers as a single partner resource,” said Prince Yun.

He added, “It is with great honor that I take on this role to propel our business forward and to solidify our market position in the region with the support of our customers and suppliers.”

Yun possesses strong business acumen, deep knowledge of the industry, sales expertise, and experience managing a multi-million dollar business. He is a veteran leader with more than 30 years of experience in the semiconductor industry. He joined Avnet Asia as part of its 1988 acquisition of Mercuries & Associates. During his term as regional president, Taiwan and South Asia, Avnet was named among the “Best Companies to Work for” in Taiwan, Singapore and India in 2018.

“We win as a team, and I am confident that Prince is the right leader to take the helm of Avnet’s Asia Pacific region,” said Phil Gallagher, global president, electronic components, Avnet. “Prince knows this industry well, has built great relationships, and will create new forms of value for our customers and suppliers by leveraging the unique capabilities of our ecosystem. This is a well-deserved promotion for Prince, and I know he will have a strong impact in his new role.”

About Avnet

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.