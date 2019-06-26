Avnet Brings Intelligent IoT Solutions to the New Era of Intelligent Connectivity at MWC Shanghai 2019

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach – 26 June 2019 – Avnet Asia Pacific is showcasing its innovative Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and applications at MWC Shanghai 2019 from June 26-28, ranging from hardware to software-to-cloud connectivity solutions that enable the development of IoT applications. With its comprehensive suite of IoT services and technologies, Avnet helps its customers realize IoT business opportunities in this new era of intelligent connectivity.

“China maintains high double-digit growth in the IoT market, which is expected to reach 1.8 trillion RMB1 by 2020,” said Frederick Fu, president of Avnet Asia Pacific. “As a leading global technology solutions provider, Avnet is committed to being the one partner for our customers throughout the consult, develop and deployment steps of the IoT ecosystem to bring their ideas to life. In the case of intelligent connectivity for instance, Avnet collaborates with our ecosystem partners to develop customized solutions that support an array of vertical industries including: manufacturing, environmental, construction, retail, food processing and smart city.”

At MWC Shanghai 2019, Avnet’s intelligent IoT products and solutions are showcased in two zones — the Experiential Zone and the Technology Zone.

Visitors will get to see, touch and feel how innovative products are applied to Smart Monitoring and Smart Retail at the Experiential Zone.

People counting solution: a smart IoT device integrating radar and narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) technologies. People counting and flow monitoring can be easily tracked from the cloud management portal to generate insights for subsequent management actions.

Smart plug solution: Removes connectivity limitations by changing the plug from Wi-Fi to NB-IoT, enabling the monitoring of different appliances or equipment in public areas. Through proper data training, machine failure predictions can be made via the intelligent cloud.

Water leakage monitoring: Protects key assets from flood-related damage. An easy-to-install water leakage monitor is connected to Avnet’s cloud portal for remote monitoring purposes, alerting the users upon any leakage detection.

In the Technology Zone, Avnet is demonstrating the latest technologies enabling intelligent connectivity.

IoTConnect cloud-based software platform and connectivity solutions : a portfolio of smart, market-ready solutions built around the platform help organizations jump-start development of IoT-enabled systems and services. The highly scalable IoTConnect platform utilizes Microsoft’s enterprise-grade Azure hybrid cloud computing service to enable the seamless distribution and analysis of data across cloud and on-premise systems. Azure’s powerful security and connectivity protocols give IoTConnect users the flexibility to develop and deploy apps and solutions using their choice of tools, applications and frameworks.

SmartEdge Agile : the industry’s first solution to help engineers and manufacturers deploy IoT projects on ultra-thin bandwidth networks. Enabling AI and security at the edge, the platform is ideal for developing machine learning applications such as predictive maintenance and remote monitoring devices.

eUICC (embedded Universal Integrated Circuit Card) : a “plug-and-play” solution for flexible cellular connectivity. This future proof solution provides the ability to easily choose a mobile network operator (MNO) without having to manually change the embedded SIM card in their cellular connectivity-based devices, machines and sensors that are already deployed in the field.

To see these demos at MWC, visit Avnet’s booth at Hall N1 E145.

