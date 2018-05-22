Avnet Drives Innovation Forward for the Start-up Community in Singapore

Hosts a series of workshops to connect entrepreneurs across the ecosystem and galvanize next-generation technology solutions

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 22 MAY 2018 – Avnet Asia Pacific reinforced its commitment to the maker and startup communities with a series of workshops held recently and designed to propel next-generation innovations. A team of technical experts from Avnet shared the latest developments in enabling IoT to a group of makers and aspiring entrepreneurs at the heart of Singapore’s startup base, JTC Launchpad. A joint workshop with A*STAR ETPL was also conducted for startups to understand the full spectrum of the IoT ecosystem to bring real-world applications to market.

The maker movement heralds a new era of disruption with a vast potential to overcome obstacles across vertical industries including: smart cities, manufacturing, medical, retail, agriculture and automotive. In Singapore, the movement is an evolving continuum with a growing pool of talent often challenged by the lack of adequate support and resources from prototype to production.

Andy Wong, senior vice president of global design solutions at Avnet Asia, commented, “Avnet serves as a conduit that connects ideas from startups with a network of technical experts to help shorten production time to market. The workshops provide a meaningful platform to equip start-ups with industry knowledge as well as guide them with our expertise and resources to convert their innovations into an enterprise-ready solution that meet the needs of the market. We want to empower a new generation of makers in Singapore and Asia to push the boundaries of innovation and carve out new disruptive opportunities to solve real-world problems in an era of digital disruption.”

With the help of Avnet’s support in prototype development, a research group under NTUitive, the innovation and enterprise company of Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, presented its integrated and “productizable” solution: low-complexity, real-time secure video encryption.

Avnet, including its acquisitions of Hackster.io, Premier Farnell (including its Element14 community) and Dragon Innovation, form a robust channel of resources for pioneering start-ups to capitalize and expand their product ideas. “With our connected ecosystem of partners that is unrivaled in the industry, we provide end-to-end support at every stage of the product lifecycle from design through production, to transform ideas into reality. Combined with a global network of key partners and in-house technical expertise, Avnet brings together the communities and resources to help makers get off the ground,” Andy Wong added.

Avnet has a long-standing presence as a leading technology partner in the region and is committed to expanding its outreach to the community through various workshops and seminars. Last year, Avnet participated as one of the judges evaluating innovative pitches by 100 startups in the Elevator Pitch Competition held by the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation. The company is also active in promoting knowledge sharing and has recently participated in the Vietnam IoT Day, providing insights of a connected ecosystem to advance product deployment.





