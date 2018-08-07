Avnet Expands Relationship with Microchip

Named Global Distribution Partner for Microsemi Portfolio

PHOENIX – Media OutReach – 7 AUGUST 2018 – Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT), a leading global technology company, has been named a global distribution partner for Microsemi Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Microchip Technology, Inc. As an extension of Avnet’s multiyear relationship with Microchip Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP), Avnet customers now have immediate access to the complete Microsemi portfolio of semiconductor and system solutions for aerospace and defense, communications, data center and industrial markets. Microchip completed its acquisition of Microsemi earlier this year.

“As our customers increasingly turn to us for secure solutions to help them bring their industrial, aerospace and defense products to market faster, Microsemi is the ideal fit to our product line card,” said Lynn Torrel, senior vice president of global supplier and customer management, Avnet. “Avnet is experienced and knowledgeable in the full Microsemi portfolio, and we’re ready to support our customers and drive growth for Microsemi’s target industries. The extension of our partnership with Microchip underscores our focus and commitment to providing our supplier partners with the highest level of expertise and services to improve their businesses.”

Microsemi is a leading provider of semiconductor solutions differentiated by power, security, reliability and performance. As part of the expansion of Avnet’s Microchip franchise, Avnet will now distribute the full line of Microsemi products which includes: high performance analog and mixed signal, enterprise storage and communication solutions, programmable solutions, power management, timing and ASIC offerings — as well as custom design capabilities and services.

For more information on the full portfolio of Microsemi products available from Avnet, visit Avnet.com, as well as USI Electronics, a division of Avnet specializing in hi-rel, MILSPEC and space-level components.

For details on Microchip products currently available through Avnet, visit us here.

All brands and trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks, and are the properties of their respective owners. Avnet disclaims any proprietary interest in marks other than its own.

Follow Avnet on Twitter: @Avnet

Connect with Avnet on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/avnet

Connect with Avnet on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/AvnetInc

About Avnet

From idea to design and from prototype to production, Avnet supports customers at each stage of a product’s lifecycle. A comprehensive portfolio of design and supply chain services makes Avnet the go-to guide for innovators who set the pace for technological change. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.