Avnet Extends Samtec Franchise to Include Asia

PHOENIX and NEW ALBANY, IND. – Media OutReach – December 20, 2018 – Building on their existing partnership, Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT), a leading global technology solutions provider, and Samtec, a privately held global manufacturer of a broad line of electronic interconnect solutions, today announced an extension of their distribution agreement. Avnet customers in Asia Pacific and Japan now have access to Samtec’s full product portfolio. Combined with the existing franchise in the Americas, Europe, and select Asia Pacific locations, this global agreement underscores the importance of supporting customers wherever they design and build new technology products.

“In today’s design anywhere, build anywhere world, the ability to extend our line card for our global customers is critical to helping them take their ideas from design to prototype to production,” said Vince Arena, director global supplier management, Avnet. “During a partnership that has grown steadily for almost 30 years, Samtec recognizes the importance of Avnet’s end-to-end product development ecosystem and the benefits it provides to our customers. This global franchise will further offer our customers in Asia and across the world the interconnect solutions they need to take their ideas to market.”

Samtec, the service leader in the electronic interconnect industry, puts people first with a commitment to exceptional service, quality products, innovative technologies and convenient design tools. From standard cataloged products to unique high-performance designs, Samtec’s solution blocks are designed to support any interconnectivity need, regardless of application, performance requirements or environment.

“Samtec and Avnet have a rich legacy of solving the unique interconnect challenges our customers face,” said Scott Lamb, director of global distribution, Samtec. “Our expanded relationship in Asia and our combined technical and supply chain solutions shorten development time from prototype to production.”

For more information on Samtec products available through Avnet, please visit https://www.avnet.com/shop/us/m/samtec/.

